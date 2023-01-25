KILLEEN — Soldiers with the Fort Hood Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program pulled up their sleeves and got their hands dirty to help revitalize the downtown area here Jan. 11.

The BOSS program partnered with the City of Killeen to perform area beautification throughout the historic downtown area.

