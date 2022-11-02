A Fort Hood sergeant has been charged by the military with attempted murder and other crimes, Army officials announced.
The 29-year-old soldier is a member of Fort Hood’s 62nd Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade, and was formally charged with the crimes on Tuesday.
Army officials are not releasing the name of the soldier, who is accused of two counts of attempted premeditated murder, two counts of rape, one count of attempted rape, five counts of burglary, five counts of aggravated assault, four counts of kidnapping and two counts of robbery among other charges and specifications, according to Fort Hood officials.
“As a reminder, all charges are merely accusations and an accused Soldier is presumed innocent until proven guilty,” according to a statement from Fort Hood.
A release on Oct. 7 stated that in July, Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) special agents discovered commonalities among unresolved investigations, but could not definitively link the crimes. At that time CID, III Armored Corps and Directorates of Emergency Services and Public Works, U.S. Army Garrison, Fort Hood took a comprehensive approach to reinforce safety and security on the installation, according to the release.
“Fort Hood and III Armored Corps will continue to implement initiatives begun over the last 18 months to ensure a safe and secure environment for all of our soldiers, family members and civilians at Fort Hood,” said Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, Fort Hood’s top commander. “We are thankful for the hard work of the Criminal Investigation Division and the soldiers who assisted in apprehending this suspect.”
