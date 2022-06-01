KILLEEN — While long mellow notes of the taps bugle call filled the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, family, Fort Hood soldiers and community members paid tribute to U.S. Army veteran Spc. Daniel George Hegarty as he was laid to rest May 18.
Hegarty served in the United States Army from July 1975 to July 1978.
It was originally projected Hegarty would have an unaccompanied veteran burial, meaning that no family members were expected to attend. Approximately 100 people, ranging from soldiers, veterans and community members, attended to ensure he was not buried alone.
Thanks to the Texas Veterans Land Board and local outreach, the community was able to get in contact with two of Hegarty’s siblings. With one day’s notice, the family members drove overnight from Arkansas in order to attend the service.
“We never thought we’d get closure, but this was more than enough,” said Rosemary Sutton, Hegarty’s older sister, after explaining they had not heard from Hegarty for over 15 years. “It’s so powerful that the community showed up for someone they’d never even met. Thank you for coming out and sending off my baby brother.”
Dozens of active duty soldiers stood alongside veterans and local community members to pay their respects.
“Service members are here from many different generations, but the one thing we have in common is serving our country, community and citizens,” said Maj. Jim Morales with III Armored Corps, who was among those in attendance.
Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Gault, Veterans Land Board Chief On-Site Representative and former Fort Hood Garrison command sergeant major, shared how important it is to have community presence, especially from Fort Hood soldiers, at these ceremonies.
“Words cannot express how humongous the impact the soldiers’ presence makes,” Gault said. “It allows them to support the community and a fellow veteran.”
Gault gestured to the surrounding headstones meticulously lined across the cemetery’s field, before sharing that the Veterans Land Board considered this a soldier’s last formation.
“‘No veterans left behind’ means when you leave the battlefield, you don’t leave anybody there; you make sure they all come back with you,” Gault said. “This was him going to his last formation and we gave our salute, so he was not left alone.”
