After a dramatic year fighting a court-martial, Fort Hood Staff Sgt. Sandy Marquis officially reenlisted in the Army Thursday.
Marquis, who faced a court-martial that could have effectively ended her military career and put her in prison, reenlisted Thursday atop a horse from 1st Cavalry Division’s world famous horse detachment.
In stark contrast to their behavior last year, Marquis says Fort Hood leaders are now celebrating her willingness to fight and speak up.
“I feel good; I feel great,” Marquis said by phone Friday. “After my case, a lot of positive stuff happened.”
On International Women’s Day, March 8, a four-year-long battle with Fort Hood leadership came to an end for Marquis, exactly one year to the day official charges were filed against her.
On March 8, 2021, Fort Hood officials charged Marquis, 39, a logistician in the 1st Cavalry Division’s Sustainment Brigade, with two counts of child endangerment and one count of obstruction of justice — charges Marquis, who has six children, consistently denied.
On March 4, Fort Hood confirmed the court-martial case against Marquis was dismissed. After that, a possibly “career-ending” general officer memorandum of reprimand against the service member was officially “withdrawn and destroyed” March 8, according to documents obtained by the Herald.
Now, Marquis is in good standing with the Army, awaiting a promotion to sergeant first class, and a one-year change of station to South Korea.
Marquis said it was difficult to see the light at the end of the tunnel these past 12 months, but now she says she feels all of her trials and tribulations happened for a reason.
“I really feel like I finally can continue on in the military with a purpose,” she said, adding that she has been asked to become an Army sexual harassment/assault response and prevention representative, something she plans to do when she’s stationed in South Korea.
After the Herald published a series of articles about Marquis, she said she’s received messages of support from U.S. Army service members at duty stations around the country.
“An officer at another duty station said, ‘You saved my life,’” she said, adding that he said her story inspired him to not commit suicide and fight for his own innocence. “And this is coming from a leader who outranks me. He said, ‘We’re looking up to you.’”
Marquis said she wants to be a source of comfort for service members going through challenging times.
“The message is: in the beginning there is a storm, but at the end of every storm is a rainbow,” she said. “You have to fight — there’s good at the end of that tunnel. The main thing is keep fighting and keep pushing. Don’t give up, because a lot of soldiers give up from the very beginning and never know what the ending would be like if they had continued fighting.”
The staff sergeant said she wanted to thank her new commander Captain Christopher Buys and Master Sgt. Cadalia Gonzales who she says stood by her through the dark times of her court-martial experience.
In addition, she encouraged other service members in need to reach out to advocacy groups on social media she called her “Charlie’s Angels”: Death on the Home Front, Gold Star Amalgamation, Voice of the Silent Soldiers, Edurne Lopez: Civilian Sexual Assault Survivor, and Anon: Former Military Domestic Abuse Survivor.
Gold Star Amalgamation is an organization created by Nga Pham, the widow of Fort Hood Staff Sgt. Miguel Colonvazquez who died in an Army truck rollover during a training in 2016.
Marquis’ advice to her peers continues to be “Speak up.”
“If you see a battle buddy to the left or right in a compromising situation, intervene, don’t turn the other cheek,” she said. “Speak up and fight.”
