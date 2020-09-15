Killeen and Fort Hood residents could hear some loud booms Wednesday morning as live fire of the M109A7 Paladin will be conducted beginning 10 a.m. at Fort Hood.
The Greywolf Brigade, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, will be conducting the first fire of the Army’s latest version of the mobile artillery vehicle. With a 155 mm cannon, the M109A7 Paladin is “an enhanced artillery system that offers key-support for a variety of potential combat missions,” the news release from Fort Hood said.
The new version of the vehicle is part of the Army’s continued modernization efforts, according to the release. It includes “upgrades to its hull, turret, engine and suspension systems to offer increased reliability, survivability and performance,” the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.