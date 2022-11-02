Five years after Spc. Darius Cooper, a 40-year-old culinary specialist, was believed to have been swept away in a flash flood on Turkey Run Road, Fort Hood has completed the construction of a $16.5 million bridge project that spans Clear Creek.

Cooper was declared deceased in June of 2017.

