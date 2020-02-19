The Fort Hood USO will soon be the largest in the world, according to the USO’s director of internal and regional communications, Eugenia Gardner.
Work began in August to renovate a 32,000-square foot building on Fort Hood to operate the new USO. The building is scheduled to open with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. March 19, Gardner said.
“There’s a great need to serve both active-duty families and the Guard and Reserve members that live in that community,” Gardner said.
The new building positions the USO to be able to provide resources it knows military members and their families need.
Many programs and services will be offered in the new USO, located at 121 761st Tank Battalion Ave. on Fort Hood.
Gardner said the USO will offer resources to the Pathfinder program, which is a tuition assistance program. It will also include a multi-media gaming room, children’s programs and reading programs, coffee connection to keep spouses connected, a full demonstration kitchen, computer rooms, a music room, a wellness center and relaxation areas.
To celebrate the opening of the new USO, award-winning artist Ciara is performing a free concert to anyone with a DoD ID card. The concert starts at 6:30 p.m. March 19 at Hood Stadium with the gates opening at 5:30 p.m.
“Ciara has previously supported the USO through a tour,” Gardner said. “Her father specifically served at Fort Hood.”
Gardner said Ciara has warm feelings for Fort Hood and the Killeen area.
“She has a natural affinity for Fort Hood and really wanted to do something to celebrate the opening of the USO in a community that is really significant to Ciara and her family,” Gardner said.
