The U.S. Department of Defense will change the name of Fort Hood, America’s largest active-duty armored military post, to pay homage to four-star Hispanic general Richard Cavazos instead of its original namesake, a Confederate general.

Federal officials have until Jan. 1, 2024, to finalize the transition. The change is part of a broader movement from the naming commission to have the DOD rename 1,111 installations and facilities. Eight other military bases that derive their names from Confederate figures are also slated to have their names changed.

