Andrew Beck of the NFL’s Denver Broncos made a stop at Fort Hood this past weekend to help run a football camp for kids who were dependents of the military or Department of Defense civilians. But Fort Hood had to win a contest in order to get Andrew Beck to come.
Vicki Walker, a commissary officer of the Defense Commissary Agency, explained that for three months, the commissaries and exchanges at each installation partnered together to see who could outsell the others for one particular brand.
“It’s an annual collaboration between the exchange and the commissary where it’s the community that won the contest,” Walker said. “By shopping their commissary and the exchange, (Procter & Gamble) brought the event here to the Fort Hood community.”
Walker explained that Fort Hood sold the most Procter & Gamble products than any other base in the continental U.S. throughout the duration of the contest, which was three months.
Reatha Stockton, sales and merchandise manager for the Fort Hood Exchange, said Andrew Beck’s appearance means a lot to the Fort Hood community.
“It is awesome,” she said. “We are always looking for athletes to come to Fort Hood to represent the military. That is what the Exchange and DECA do together.”
Being a “military brat,” Andrew Beck said the military helped shape him as he pursued his dream of playing in the NFL.
“You know, it definitely taught me the obvious things like discipline and things like that,” he said before the camp started. “One thing they did a good job of reminding me is I’m never going to be the biggest, fastest or strongest. There’s always going to be somebody that is, but you can always work harder than everybody else.
“And it sounds cliche, but at the same time it’s gotten me to where I am and I truly believe that.”
Andrew Beck’s father, Brig. Gen. Christopher Beck, Fort Hood’s deputy commander for maneuver, told the just more than 100 campers that he’s had the pleasure of introducing many a special guest in his military career, but never has that special guest been his son.
The general said before the opening ceremonies of the camp that Andrew found out he was coming to Fort Hood with the camp before he knew he was being transferred to Fort Hood to be a deputy commander.
The deputy commander spoke about when Andrew Beck verbally announced his desire to play in the NFL, he told his wife, “‘Well, that’s not gonna work out well for him.’”
On the contrary, Andrew Beck put in the work necessary to make his dream a reality.
“The other thing I want to tell you all is a lot of times military kids — or kids that are associated with the military — kind of have a raw deal,” the deputy commander said. “You move around a lot. You don’t feel like you get a fair shake in some of the sports. And I think it’s really important that you guys ask him a lot of questions today because he’s been where you guys are sitting right now.”
Killeen resident K’Marr Thompson, 13, told the Herald prior to the camp that he has similar desires as Andrew Beck.
“I feel like this is just one of the stepping stones to be getting to the NFL one day,” the safety and running back said.
Though desiring to play in the NFL is not the only forward thinking Thompson was doing.
“I feel like it’s a very great opportunity,” he said. “I can teach me and then when I have kids, I can teach them stuff that he teaches me.”
Nine-year-old Kaden Goldhardt, an aspiring quarterback, said he, too, was excited to learn from Andrew Beck. Goldhardt will soon begin his first year in organized football.
