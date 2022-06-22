This year, the Independence Day celebration on Fort Hood is, well, a bit early. As in, 10 days early. That’s got a lot of people up in arms.
What next? Celebrate Christmas on Dec. 15? Maybe New Year’s Eve can be done on Dec. 28? It should be done the day of!
In past years, unless July 4 fell on a Sunday, the Freedom Fest/Independence Day celebration put on by Fort Hood Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation has always fallen on the actual day of July 4. The only exception being 2020, when the celebration was canceled due to COVID.
So why do it so early this year? It’s not even on the holiday weekend. Independence Day is on a Monday this year, but that was never a problem in the past. It’s a federal holiday, after all.
Part of that is something that’s relatively new in the area: Surrounding communities are actually hosting celebrations of their own.
In the past, the communities around Fort Hood normally just relied on the show being put on at the post.
This year, for the first time in decades, the city of Killeen will actually host a celebration of it’s own on July 2 in downtown.
While not the day of, at least it is over the holiday weekend. In Copperas Cove, Cove Life Church is holding a big celebration on July 4 at Cove City Park — only the second year in a row for a big shindig in Cove.
For those who may not know much about Fort Hood, the post has a very symbiotic relationship with its surrounding communities — contributing quite a bit to the local economies. That’s why FHFMWR is putting on a show a little early.
Instead of hogging all the troops, veterans, their families and all the civilians in the surrounding area, Fort Hood officials have decided to ensure all those who would normally be on post for the celebration have the time to now attend the celebrations around the post.
Economically, this makes a lot of sense. Those who were just spending their money on post are now able to go out and help spend in the local economies as well. It gives the troops and their families more things to do as either families or with Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) groups more things to do together, and it helps cities like Killeen and Cove boost their own economies.
And let’s face it — with the state of a lot of roads still in bad repair from Winter Storm Uri last year, pumping money into those economies to fund projects like fixing the roads is not necessarily a bad thing.
I know FHFMWR — and Fort Hood, for that matter — is getting a lot of heat for holding the celebration so early, but that shouldn’t be the focus.
Giving all the communities in this area the opportunity to celebrate the day we told a British tyrant to go stuff himself should be.
