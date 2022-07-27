It’s not quite “The Terminator,” although they do have the feel of the future.
Robots. Controlled by high-speed soldiers instead of “Skynet,” and just as lethal.
And soldiers from 1st Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment “Garryowen” have been chosen to lay the groundwork for how the Army will utilize these robots to enhance combat lethality in the future.
The unit is testing the robots all this week on several training ranges on the western side of Fort Hood.
The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division unit was chosen to put the robots through their paces and develop the tactics, techniques and procedures for best practices that will define their use for all Army units when the robots are fully deployed between 2028 and 2035.
“The Army has really pulled a 180 for how we do combat platform development,” said Maj. Cory Wallace, a member of the Next Generation Combat Vehicles Cross Functional Team in charge of developing the robots. “This is the largest ground robotic experiment in the Army’s history. We’ve never done anything this big before. For 1/7 Cav, this is a historic event — the future of robotic warfare will be traced back to this event.”
The Garryowen troopers are primarily putting two types of robotic combat vehicles through their paces — the RCV-Light and RCV-Medium, Wallace said. Both platforms have silent watch/silent drive, which are hybrid engines similar to a Prius or a Tesla.
“It allows soldiers to infiltrate to an OP (observation post) with a very minimal audio signature — roughly a little bit louder than a golf cart if it’s not breaking through the woods,” he said. “They can both sit in that OP for periods greater than 24 hours. They can be running all those critical systems, running on battery, no engine noise whatsoever for 24 hours.”
The Light version has a CROWS-J (common remotely operated weapons system-javelin), a crew-served weapon up to a .50 caliber machine gun and a Javelin attached to it. The Medium has a 30x173mm chain gun turret with a 7.62 coax, the same gun turret used on the first version of the Stryker Dragoons. The Medium also has the capability to provide a smoke screen in less than 10 minutes that is up to 200 meters long and 12 high.
Both versions also have a tethered UAS (unmanned aircraft system), a drone on a string.
“You would think that is the dumbest idea ever, but we pitched this concept in our very first video game and were like, this is a dumb idea guys, you need to tell us,” Wallace said. “Turned out it’s awesome — soldiers said it was because they could fly it forever, they could pop it right above the treeline, right above a building, and they don’t have to worry about clearing airspace, don’t have to worry about battery life. It just flies as long as there is power to the vehicle.”
For the soldiers, the opportunity to put the robots through their paces was exciting.
“Everything with being a scout is fun, but this is really cool,” said Sgt. Landon Smith, a Rapid City, S.D. native with Blackhawk Troop. “I like that we’re being a big part of the innovation of moving forward and being more technologically advanced. I like that they’re trying to pull stuff from the newer generations and to integrate it into the operations that we do.
“Never in my military career did I think I would be fielding new technologies and being a part of the second-biggest research project the Army has going on right now, never thought I’d be a part of that. It’s exciting.”
Pfc. Luis Garcia, a Palm Beach County, Florida native also with Blackhawk, said the exercise has been a lot of fun.
“I just think it’s a great asset to our Army. It’s been very easy (to learn how to operate) because the newer generation is used to video games and stuff, and I think we have great leaders and great instructors who have been helping us work through this stuff,” Garcia said. “It was easy to learn how to control the robots. I think it’s a great privilege to be able to use all this stuff and see what the future of the Army is going to be, and I’m very excited and very motivated and looking forward to it.
“I would have never imagined the opportunity to work with the robots, but now that we’re here, I’m very happy and excited.”
For Sgt. Benjamin Payne, of Callaway, Va., the bigger gun on the Medium vs. the gun on a Bradley Fighting Vehicle was a plus and was much easier to fire, he said.
“This, to me, is probably one of the better jobs I’ve had in the Army,” he said. “For the gun, it was really easy. Carrying over from being a gunner from a Bradley to this is a lot easier.”
Payne said one thing he would change on the robot, however, was the gun sight.
“If you zoom all the way out right now, your left limits are blocked by the gun barrel entirely,” he said. “I’m glad me and my crew can actually test it and say, hey, this is what works, this is what needs to improve on, this is great as is — that way future generations don’t have to worry about issues coming up with them.”
And for a younger generation full of gamers, picking up how to run the robots was a walk in the park.
“It was very easy to pick up — I picked it up in about 30 minutes,” said Pfc. Cody Kolanda of Sardis, Indiana. “I love the system, I love how it operates. I’m looking forward to when it actually comes out to see how our feedback actually helped build it. I think it’s awesome. It gives me a different experience, a different outlook than other people in the Army.”
And of course, there were no better soldiers in the Army to impact the future of Army combat than the Garryowen troopers — just ask their commander.
“It makes sense for Garryowen to do this — we’re at the forefront of operations here for the DivCav transition and we’re also trying to think through what the battlefield will look like in 2028 and 2035,” said Lt. Col. Brennan Speakes, Garryowen 6. “I have every confidence that robots will be a part of that battlefield, so now we’re going to figure out what it will look like and our troopers are 1,000% the right ones to do that. We could have picked any trooper in our formation for this — all of them are interested in this and how we make the Army better and continue to figure out how to fight moving forward.”
Wallace agreed that Garryowen had been the right choice for the job.
“The genealogy of the robot begins with 1/7 soldiers, and that’s how it’s going to be from here on out,” he said. “Twenty years from now when we’re old and sitting around in VA retirement homes and we see robots doing awesome stuff, it all started in these five weeks.”
