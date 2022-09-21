Typically, future soldiers are sworn in by an officer at a Military Entrance Processing Station into their chosen branch of service; however, on Sept. 2, more than a dozen future service members enjoyed an opportunity of a lifetime here from the Fox & Friends morning show to take the Oath of Enlistment in front of millions of Americans watching the morning news.

Katie Cope, originally from Illinois and a contract employee with the III Armored Corps Public Affairs Office, said she was grateful for the opportunity to enlist in the U.S. Army Reserve on national television, because all her family could not be there.

