PECOS — Mario Whitaker played running back on two state championship football teams in the late 1990s, spent 16 years in the U.S. Army, including two combat tours in Iraq, and now he is back on the field as a Texas high school football coach.

The 41-year-old Galveston native and former Fort Hood infantryman is enjoying his first year as a varsity coach at Pecos High School in far west Texas, and says the team is looking pretty good so far this season.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.