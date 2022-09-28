PECOS — Mario Whitaker played running back on two state championship football teams in the late 1990s, spent 16 years in the U.S. Army, including two combat tours in Iraq, and now he is back on the field as a Texas high school football coach.
The 41-year-old Galveston native and former Fort Hood infantryman is enjoying his first year as a varsity coach at Pecos High School in far west Texas, and says the team is looking pretty good so far this season.
“We’re getting there,” he said, a few days after their first game of the year, when the Eagles beat San Elizario 12-0. They lost their second game 32-16 to Sweetwater, won their third over Stanton, 14-0, and last week lost 69-20 to Seminole.
Whitaker was born in Galveston and went to high school in nearby La Marque, where he earned all-district honors and his team won two state titles. He graduated in 1999 and six months later, entered the U.S. Army and reported to Fort Benning, Ga., for basic training and AIT (advanced individual training).
A good student and athlete, Whitaker says he had a chance at attending the U.S. Military Academy at West Point but failed to follow up on that opportunity. Nevertheless, he decided the military was his best option to get away from what he saw as some bad influences growing up.
“Everybody around me was kinda going in the wrong direction — gangs, selling drugs,” he said. “I didn’t want to go down that road. I just wanted something different.”
His introduction to military life at Fort Benning was a bit of an adjustment, Whitaker says, but he learned quickly.
“It was different,” he said, laughing. “I didn’t have too much trouble. I guess mostly learning how to march and everything, getting in step and everything else. But it was easy come, easy go.”
After infantry training, it was off to his first duty station with the 25th Infantry Division in Hawaii. He wound up at Fort Hood in 2003, and promptly was deployed to Iraq from 2004-05, and again from 2006-08. The first deployment, he served as a sniper, assigned to such missions as protecting infantry patrols sweeping city streets and alleyways.
Whitaker did not go into detail about the things he saw and did but conceded that sniper duty was much like that depicted in the 2014 movie, “American Sniper,” starring Bradley Cooper and based on the story of famed U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle.
“Somewhat,” he said. “It was pretty much just like that.
“I went over there right after the invasion … everything was soft-shell Humvees. We had makeshift armor on all the vehicles and everything. We used to go sleep in the palm groves doing sniper missions.”
Sometimes, he had to do things that later haunted him, Whitaker said.
“You just have to have that mindset where it’s either you or them,” he said. “That’s how you get trained up, and you just have to do your job. You do what you have to do. Follow your orders.
“It was an adrenaline rush. You get used to it real quick. It’s just like an everyday job. You wake up and you have to go out and do it all over again.
“It bothers you here and there. Coming back home, after a while, you have nightmares. I used to try and act like I was hard because I was in the infantry. You know, I don’t need no help. As I got a little older (and) a little smarter, I decided to go ahead and seek the help that I needed. It took a while, but I finally got some help.”
His second deployment was 15 months, and this time he served as a security detail driver and armed guard for the brigade commander. Might seem like an easier, less stressful duty, but Whitaker says it was not.
“Not really. I think that time was a lot worse than the first deployment,” he said.
“I had to fly all over Iraq. When the brigade commander said, ‘Let’s go,’ I had to go. He’s in charge of the AO (area of operations) and every time someone passed away or got injured, we’d get on a Black Hawk (helicopter) and we had to go.
“We got attacked multiple times. Got blown up a couple of times. My Humvee got blown up a couple times. My Bradley (Fighting Vehicle) got blown up a couple times. It blew my Bradley in half. I was knocked unconscious, got a couple (pieces) of shrapnel.
“It’s funny, because I took the lead on this one particular mission, and I just had this itch one day and I took all the troops out of the back of the Bradley. And I’m glad I did because if I had troops in the back, I would have had a lot of fatalities back there.”
Looking back at his combat experiences, Whitaker says he does not regret anything that happened to him. But there is something he would like to go back and fix, if he could.
“I’d do it all over again,” he said. “I wouldn’t change it for the world. Knowing what I know now, maybe I’d be better prepared. I lost some soldiers — lost my best friend — so I wish I’d been better prepared to make sure their life is still intact.”
Whitaker came back to Fort Hood after deployment No. 2 and got orders to report to Fort Jackson, S.C., where he taught new recruits how to do land navigation and rappelling. A couple of years there, and he came back to Fort Hood in 2010 for a year, then got orders to report to the Pentagon, where he was part of a REF (Rapid Equipping Force) team that was tasked with training troops around the country and the world on new equipment and fighting tactics.
Based at Fort Belvoir, Va., the REF traveled to various military bases and was sent three times to Afghanistan while Whitaker was there.
By 2016, an old knee injury from Hawaii caught up with him, and Whitaker was medically discharged after 16 years of service. He was not happy about getting out, but decided it was the best move for him and his family.
“We was on a road march in Hawaii one day and my kneecap just dislocated on me,” the 41-year-old father of two and former sergeant first class said. “I’ve been having issues ever since. I had knee surgery about every four years after that.
“At that time, I was out at Fort Bliss. I didn’t like Bliss, so I just went on with the flow. I could have fought it, but … I was at the Pentagon, then I went to Korea, and I was supposed to come back to Fort Hood, but they sent me to Bliss, instead.
“I wasn’t a happy camper from the get-go, and then I had my fourth knee surgery, and the doc was like, ‘Hey, you’ve got two young kids, and if you stay in, this is gonna get worse and you won’t be able to enjoy your kids.’ So I just went on with (the process) and got out.
“It was the right thing to do. It gave me time with my kids. My son is 11 years old now — my daughter is 7 — and when I got stationed in D.C., he was two weeks old and two weeks later, I was in Afghanistan. I came back and he was almost a year-and-a-half. Six months later, I was back in Afghanistan again.”
Whitaker earned an associate degree while he was in the Army, then a bachelor’s in psychology and a master of business administration. When he left the service, he went back home to La Marque and told his wife of 12 years that he was thinking about joining the police force.
That announcement did not go over very well.
“My wife was, like, ‘No, you’ve already put yourself in harm’s way.’ So I started as a manager trainee at a pest control place. I did that for a little while and I was, like, uh, no, this ain’t cuttin’ the mustard. I can’t do this.
“So then I started working on the railroad and that was good for a while, but it kept me away from my family for too long. So I decided to go into teaching.”
He started his career in education there in League City, then a chance to become a coach at Pecos High came along and he jumped at the opportunity to get back into sports. Along with varsity football, he also coaches track and basketball, and is a special education teacher for students with behavior issues.
Whitaker says he thoroughly enjoyed his time in the Army, and his years as a soldier and a noncommissioned officer have helped him relate with the troubled kids he sees at school.
“I don’t have a problem with them,” he said. “Everybody else might have issues with them, but I’m good to go. I guess I think back to the military, and I think about all the yelling and show of force, and with these kids, sometimes that ain’t needed.
“You don’t have to be hoo-hoo, rah-rah all the time, you know? Sometimes it just takes some simple talking to. Just let them know you care about them, and if they ever need anything, I’m here for you. I let the teachers yell at ‘em, and I just come in and say, ‘Let’s take a walk.’ And we go from there.
“Right now, it’s something new. I see the pros and cons. I see things that need to be changed; that should be changed. My end goal is to become a principal somewhere.
“I’m enjoying it (but) I tell you right now, if the military called me today, I’d go back in. If they said, ‘Hey, sergeant, we need you to come back,’ I’d go back in a minute. No ifs, ands, or buts.”
