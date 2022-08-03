NOLANVILLE — Roughly 200 active duty troopers and veterans of 1st Squadron, 7th Cavalry “Garryowen” gathered together Saturday for the Garryowen Past and Present Reunion at Sandy’s Lone Star Event Center in Nolanville.
The Garryowen Veterans Association, a group comprised of veterans of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division unit stretching back to the Korean War, sponsors the reunion annually to bring the veterans and active duty troopers together to reinforce the unit’s proud history and tradition of camaraderie.
“I think it’s absolutely essential that what we’re doing as a veterans association is to build that camaraderie we get at these kinds of events, bringing these people together,” said retired Staff Sgt. Tony Cole, a member of the veterans association who led the reunion effort this year. “There wouldn’t be anything we could think of to do other than this — this is what we do and why we do it. We absolutely love bringing these people together and we get to see people recharge their batteries for their entire year.”
Bringing active duty troops, veterans and their families together is essential when it comes to building unit cohesion and a sense of belonging, Cole said.
“Being able to provide opportunities for (active duty troopers) to talk to their predecessors and learn from their predecessors is part of personal growth for the soldier of today’s Army,” he said. “I think if you’re a unit and you’re not doing this, it’s your fault.”
The current commander of 1/7 Cav, Lt. Col. Brennan Speakes, said events such as the reunion are one of the things that make Garryowen such a special unit.
“When you think about Garryowen, it’s not just the troopers who are in it currently — it’s the troopers who have been in it as well,” he said. “The troopers, families and veterans are what make this formation unlike any other in the Army. What it means is that it is a commitment to service for life to have all the veterans do this, and the lessons learned and the friendship and mentorship they provide is unparalleled.”
Speakes added that the opportunity for soldiers to sit down and listen to veterans who in many cases participated in some of the toughest battles the Army has been in is an amazing experience for them and defines what it means to be a Soldier for Life.
“You’re not just a part of this formation for now, you’re a part of it for the rest of your life,” the commander said. “However much you want to be a part of it, whatever you want to do with it, you always have a home here in Garryowen. You’re part of something bigger than just yourself.”
For the young troops new to both the unit and the Army, the experience turned out to be a great way to start their military careers.
“I never thought I’d be in a unit that does events like this — I was really hoping, but I’m really glad that I got to come to this,” said Pfc. Lindsey Enneking of the unit’s Headquarters and Headquarters Troop. “The people (veterans) so far I’ve gotten to meet I haven’t actually formally met — they just come up to me and they’re like, ‘it’s really nice to see you here!’ I’ve been like, I don’t know who you are, but thank you very much! I’m very happy to be here. “Knowing I will now always have a home with Garryowen is awesome — it’s what I joined the military for, to have a place like this to come back to.”
For 2nd Lt. Hailey Kocma, a tank commander with Diablo Troop, learning the unit’s history from those who lived it is something that helps bring the unit together as a whole.
“I like that it brings in the veterans and the active duty people, all different ranks. It’s not just higher (noncommissioned officers) and officers, it’s everyone,” she said. “I got to meet most of them (the Ia Drang Valley veterans), and I think it’s cool. I love that there is that camaraderie and everyone is so close.
“I’m straight out of (officer’s school), so this is my first unit and I had no idea what to expect from it. But Garryowen is pretty awesome — a lot of camaraderie that so many others don’t have with their unit, and I think that’s a good thing.”
The Garryowen Veterans Association began bringing all the veterans and active duty troops together with the reunions in 2018 to help foster the deep pride shared by the unit’s alumni in the newest generation of troopers. This year’s event featured barbecue from Big Hoss BBQ, music provided by the Scratch 6 band and a raffle of several Garryowen-related items donated by the veterans to raise money for the next reunion.
Garryowen was established July 28, 1866 and is most well-known for its participation in the Battle of Little Big Horn under the command of Lt. Col. George A. Custer and for its victory against a vastly superior force during the Vietnam War at the IA Drang Valley under the command of Lt. Col. Hal Moore — a victory later portrayed in the Mel Gibson movie “We Were Soldiers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.