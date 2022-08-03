NOLANVILLE — Roughly 200 active duty troopers and veterans of 1st Squadron, 7th Cavalry “Garryowen” gathered together Saturday for the Garryowen Past and Present Reunion at Sandy’s Lone Star Event Center in Nolanville.

The Garryowen Veterans Association, a group comprised of veterans of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division unit stretching back to the Korean War, sponsors the reunion annually to bring the veterans and active duty troopers together to reinforce the unit’s proud history and tradition of camaraderie.

