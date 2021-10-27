COPPERAS COVE — It took months of planning in a lingering COVID climate, lots of hard work and plenty of stress to ensure everything went off without a hitch, but for the members of the Garryowen Veterans Association of the 1st Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment “Garryowen,” nothing was impossible.
After all, impossible is not in a Garryowen trooper’s vocabulary, so on Saturday night, the veterans of the storied unit pulled together more than 200 veterans and active duty troopers for the third annual Garryowen Past and Present Reunion held at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577 in Copperas Cove.
Bringing together all past veterans of the unit, regardless of when they served, together with the active duty troops was designed to help the newer troops serving learn and understand the sense of camaraderie and esprit de corps shared among those who had previously served, said Roberto Aguilar, a former trooper and member of the GVA. The first was held in 2018 and was so successful, the veterans decided to make it an annual event, although COVID kept the veterans from holding the reunion in 2020.
“It’s all about family,” Aguilar said. “It’s a great thing, being around my brothers and sisters — some I haven’t seen in almost 15 years, It seems like it’s more welcoming than a coming home with blood family, because they are family already — family I never realized I already had.”
And while the active troopers in the squadron learn about the history of 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division unit, attending the reunion allows them to see the living history, he said. Seeing the interaction of the veterans — some who served in the Vietnam War — gives them the opportunity to understand that once they are Garryowen, they will always be Garryowen and have an extended family they will always be able to count on.
“We’re living proof that we can continue living on as a family.”
The star of the night was one of the Vietnam veterans who has so far attended all of the reunions. Joe Pena served under then Lt. Col. Hal Moore in 1965 during the Battle of the Ia Drang Valley, a battle that would become the focus of the 2002 movie “We Were Soldiers.”
“It’s awesome. I never would have seen myself at that young an age,” Pena said of the young troopers he met throughout the night. “It’s awesome to see the young guys who volunteer to protect us. We did our job, and now they’re doing their job and making it safe for all of us. It’s a blessing.”
The reverence the veterans and active duty troopers felt for Pena, whom all consider one of their personal heroes for his actions in Vietnam, was evident during the ceremony to make the infamous Cavalry Grog — a mixture of various alcoholic beverages and punch symbolizing various battles and time frames throughout the squadron’s 155 year history.
As Pena came forward for his part of the ceremony, all present stood and cheered as he added his libation to the Grog.
“We are one big unit — we protect ourselves, we take care of ourselves, and absolutely no one will ever be left behind,” Pena said. “The First of the Seventh — there is no other unit like it. We are one big family. If you are ever in trouble, and there is a 1-7 trooper nearby, all you have to do is call and they will be there for you — for the rest of your life. You will always be Garryowen.
“Whatever you need, no matter where you’re at, you’ll always have a brother or sister you can depend on. That’s the whole key to this reunion. It’s what it’s all about.”
Between all the veterans of different eras and the active troopers, every personality you could think to meet were in attendance, said 2nd Lt. Jocelyn Browning, the platoon leader of White Platoon, Comanche Troop and the active duty liaison for the reunion.
“I think seeing all these people who are still around, who still know each other, and having them all still together and be able to recognize each other is really important (for the younger troops to see),” Browning said. “Because while they know this is a one-time experience for them (serving in the unit), that experience will last a lifetime.”
Browning said that the opportunity to see the vast range of experiences the veterans from different eras had was an eye-opening experience of its own.
“They’re still here, we’re all still together and supporting each other,” she said. “You have all of their information, so you know you can always find them, support them. Even the ones who are long out of the military are willing to support those who are just coming in.”
The squadron’s current commander, Lt. Col. Brennen Speakes, said the reunion is exactly what Garryowen is all about.
“It’s getting the trooper, families and veterans together,” he said. “We’re all part of the same team, and you only build relationships by spending time together.
“It’s amazing to be around heroes from the unit. Our legacy is expansive and was present this weekend — we had Vietnam, Desert Storm, (Operation Iraqi Freedom) and Europe vets that were all together, sharing their experiences.”
