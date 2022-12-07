Early Saturday morning as many as fifty-two surviving spouses and children of fallen heroes filled the American Airlines terminal at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport. The families were preparing to take a flight to Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

The mood of the families was happiness, joyfullness and excitement. “Were very thankful for this opportunity that the Gary Sinise Foundation has for Gold Star family members. It’s really a unique opportunity to engage with other people who have similar situations,” said Alyssa Meeks, who was on the flight with her daughter Ella Meeks.

rgreen@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.