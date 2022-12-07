Early Saturday morning as many as fifty-two surviving spouses and children of fallen heroes filled the American Airlines terminal at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport. The families were preparing to take a flight to Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
The mood of the families was happiness, joyfullness and excitement. “Were very thankful for this opportunity that the Gary Sinise Foundation has for Gold Star family members. It’s really a unique opportunity to engage with other people who have similar situations,” said Alyssa Meeks, who was on the flight with her daughter Ella Meeks.
The terminal was adorned with Christmas decorations. Santa Claus was there for photos, emotional support service dogs were present and snacks were available before boarding. Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King and other current and former Fort Hood military personnel were on hand for the send off.
Every family on the flight is considered a Gold Star family. The title Gold Star distinguishes a family member who lost a loved one in military service. Today, immediate family members (parent, sibling, spouse, or child) receive a Gold Star from the Department of Defense, to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
The holidays can be especially challenging for grieving families.
“This trip means so much to me, It’s not just a trip to Disney World, it’s really a chance for us to bond and just be together, because whenever you go through something like this, it’s very easy to shut down and wallow in your hurt” said Ella Meeks. Each December, the foundation hosts a five-day experience for 1,750+ children of the fallen and their surviving parent or guardian. With special time to honor their fallen and a blend of fun entertainment and inspiring programs, these families can lean on their peers for support. “In everyday life, I don’t get to meet people who have gone through what I’ve gone through,” said Alyssa Meeks, speaking of her husband’s death, while being pregnant with Ella at 10 1/2 weeks. Which is why the foundation keeps bringing Snowball Express back to Walt Disney World Resort each year, according to the foundation website.
“Were very thankful for this opportunity that the Gary Sinise Foundation has for Gold Star family members. It’s really a unique opportunity to engage with other people who have similar situations,” said Alyssa Meeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.