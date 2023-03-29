COPPERAS COVE — When Maria Wrede married a young U.S. Army soldier stationed in Germany, she had no qualms about becoming a military spouse, but when she got her first look at the United States, she began to second-guess her decision to leave home.

The couple met in Kitzingen, Bavaria, when Maria was 26 years old and working as a seamstress in a men’s clothing factory. G.I. Michael Harrigan was 17, and they got married two years later in October 1975. They stayed in Germany for another couple of years, and then Mike got assigned to Fort Knox, Ky., and it was time to head for the U.S.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.