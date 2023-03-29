COPPERAS COVE — When Maria Wrede married a young U.S. Army soldier stationed in Germany, she had no qualms about becoming a military spouse, but when she got her first look at the United States, she began to second-guess her decision to leave home.
The couple met in Kitzingen, Bavaria, when Maria was 26 years old and working as a seamstress in a men’s clothing factory. G.I. Michael Harrigan was 17, and they got married two years later in October 1975. They stayed in Germany for another couple of years, and then Mike got assigned to Fort Knox, Ky., and it was time to head for the U.S.
Before Harrigan reported to his new duty station, they took time for a visit with his parents in Michigan.
“It was November, and we flew into Detroit and his parents picked us up,” Maria said. “It was very different. It was at night, and we were going through the slums, and I said, ‘Oh, my God, this is America? You see all the weeds, and plywood in the windows, newspapers strewn around, cars sitting out on the streets. I was thinking, ‘No, I want to go back home. I don’t want to stay here.’
“The next couple of days when we were staying with the in-laws, we were going through the nice neighborhoods and saw all the decorations and stuff. We went to the mall, which was my first time going to a mall. It was nice. It was OK.”
Maria was born in Wuerzburg, Bavaria, graduated from school at age 16, and went to work in Kitzingen, where she had her own apartment and was just enjoying being young and free.
“I just wanted to work … be on my own,” she said. “I was living for a time with my grandparents, then I moved to another town. Just enjoying life.”
Mike remembers their first meeting:
“It was this little bar. Her cousin was going with a friend of mine, and so we were introduced that way. She happened to be there with them, they introduced us, I sat down, and that was it. I walked her home. I tried to kiss her goodnight, but it didn’t work.
“Not that time,” he said, with a grin.
It took two years to complete all the paperwork and other red tape for the couple to get married, and finally they tied the knot at city hall. There was no time for a honeymoon, and Maria soon fell into the role of an Army wife and then the family started growing.
In 1977, Mike got orders for Fort Knox. Aside from that initial somewhat disturbing look at her new home, Maria was happy doing military spouse things and raising kids. Still, she did not speak English when they arrived, so there were adjustments to be made along the way.
“There were no cellphones at the time, and we rented a house,” she said. “One day I was home alone, the phone rings and I answer it. I didn’t know the voice and I said, ‘Sorry, I don’t speak English.’ Then I heard laughing on the phone, and I heard him (Mike) laughing in the background. I hung up and never answered the phone again.”
Mike explained: “One of my buddies was playing around. We probably had a little bit too much to drink.”
Overall, her transition to life in the military and in a new country was uneventful, Maria says. Nothing much changed but the scenery.
“It wasn’t (difficult) for me,” she said. “It wasn’t so much different than when we were over there (in Germany), and because I was busy raising kids.
“There was always something to do. There was always something happening (with other spouses). One has to go to the doctor (and) don’t have a car, or shopping. Helping with the kids as they got involved in school. When the kids got older, I got involved in volunteer work (and) the FRG (Family Readiness Group). I stayed busy.”
After Fort Knox, it was on to Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., which Maria enjoyed — “Missouri was nice. We did a lot of trips to the Ozarks and stuff like that with friends” — then back to Germany a year-and-a-half later. Mike was part of a lot of field training exercises, including the annual Reforger (Return of Forces to Germany) maneuvers, a massive military exercise conducted by NATO during the Cold War era.
Consequently, he was away from home a lot, leaving Maria to take care of the household and all that goes with managing life at home.
“Everything happened when he was gone … when you needed him, you know?” she said. “But you have to deal with it. You cannot wait until he comes home. When you get sick on the weekend and there’s nothing open (and) you cannot go to the doctor. Or something else happens.
“I did the overseas move — to Germany from over here — all by myself. But it was nice. Sometimes you don’t want to do it, but you do it. I enjoyed it.”
By the time he retired from Fort Hood in 1993, Mike had served 21 years and achieved the rank of first sergeant. He looked around at job opportunities, and decided the best thing for him to do to continue supporting the family was to become a cross-country truck driver.
Instead of kissing her husband goodbye each morning as he headed off to work, Maria was once again head of the household while Mike spent days and weeks at a time making deliveries from coast to coast.
That was no big deal, Maria said. Something she had gotten used to over the years. But 10 years later, when Mike started work as a local truck driver out of Temple and was coming home every night for the first time in a long time, there was a big adjustment to be made on both sides.
“I had to get used to it,” Maria said. “I had to cook every night. And the TV. Throwing his clothes everywhere. My house was always clean and he comes home and he had his shoes by the door, clothes over there.”
“We had to figure out how to live together again,” Mike added. “She had everything set. She had her procedures, the way she did things, and then I come in and disrupt that. We had to learn to do it all over again. I was gone five, six weeks at a time. I might be home two or three days. Then, when I got a local job and was home every night, we had to figure out how to do it again. I was disrupting everything in her routine.
“It took her a while, but I finally (became) domesticated after a couple months. I had been on my own, living in a truck for 10 years. Prior to that, it was military and always (being) gone, so there was an adjustment period.”
Despite the occasional conflict, there were no major battles and they always worked things out before going to bed at night, Maria said.
After 22 years driving truck, Mike shut the big rig down and headed home for good. He and Maria were lifelong Catholics but had grown disillusioned with the church and started looking around. They discovered Fairview Community Church in Copperas Cove, liked what they found and heard there, and started attending regularly.
Over time, they got more and more involved, as Mike became building and groundskeeper, then started teaching Sunday school, became a deacon, then senior deacon, and associate pastor. Now, he serves as senior pastor, a position he has held for nearly 10 years now.
Maria says becoming a pastor’s wife has been an easy transition, especially after so many years as the spouse of a noncommissioned officer. Mike says his military training has also helped him fill the shoes of a church pastor.
“It’s not any different,” Maria said. “I do all the things I did before in the Army.”
Her husband added: “You don’t realize it, but you look back and see how things progress. You see how the things I did in the Army prepared me for this job. I was a platform instructor, so I’m used to standing up in public and speaking. As a first sergeant, my job is to take care of troops; take care of people. Well, that’s what a pastor does. He takes care of people. As a teacher and caregiver, I was trained for that.”
While some things remain the same, some things have also changed. For one, becoming a full-time pastor has mellowed Mike out quite a bit. Maria says she had her doubts at first, but she has seen him grow into his new role quite nicely.
“I would never have believed that he was going to be a pastor,” she said. “When he told me this, I was laughing. Anything but a pastor. He has changed for the better. He don’t drink … he don’t cuss no more. No more (military) motor pool language. He is softer; more patient.”
“Sometimes,” Pastor Mike said, with a smile, adding:
“I can tell you … my life didn’t reflect that I was Christian at all, prior to coming to this church. I thought I was a good Catholic and a good Christian, but my life did not reflect it. I didn’t understand what repentance was. I’d go to confession on Saturday, confess my sins, the priest would give me my repentance. I’d go down a couple thousand rosaries, do communion on Sunday, and turn right around on Monday (being) the same person I was Friday. It’s not supposed to work that way.”
Looking back at that fateful day long ago when a young American soldier walked into that German bar and sat down next to her, Maria says she is happy with the decisions she made and the way her life has turned out. The mother of three and grandmother of 10 says she would not have it any other way.
“I would do it again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.