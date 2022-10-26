KEMPNER — Retired U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Dagmar Riley remembers the day her convoy got hit by a Scud missile attack in Saudi Arabia during Operation Desert Storm.
She was an E-6 (staff sergeant) with Fort Hood’s 1st Cavalry Division, riding in the lead vehicle of a supply convoy, when a massive explosion rocked her 5-ton truck.
“It shook the entire truck back and forth, and we saw this orange cloud,” Riley said. “I told my driver, ‘Suit up real quick (hazmat suit).’ We had just pulled out from dropping off some troops in an area in Hafar al-Batin where they could shower and get personnel stuff done that they needed to do, and … I can’t remember how many yards out in front it was, but it was too close for comfort.
“We suited up the best we could inside of the truck, which is not easy to do. When you’re outside, you can do it fast, but inside a truck, there’s not a lot of room.”
A native of Germany who came to the U.S. as a teenager after marrying a soldier, Riley served in the Middle East from September 1990 to April 1991, and at various times found herself in Iraq, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. She started her military career in 1979 as an illustrator, basically a graphic artist creating drawings for field manuals, and charts and graphs for presentations. She later was trained as a meteorologist, but wound up leading dangerous convoy missions through a war zone.
“They only had two lieutenants and they had three convoys every day, so I got to do one of the convoys,” she said recently from her home in Kempner, where she has lived for 27 years. “I always volunteered for the night mission — not telling them why.
“I felt safer at night, even though that’s when all the (enemy) activity was going on. Common sense told me, hey, when the sky lights up, you know exactly where not to go. Not only that, being a meteorologist, I knew … with the stars and everything, I always knew where I was at, just by looking at the stars.”
Along with sticking to night-time missions, Riley also adopted another strategy to help keep her convoys safer in case of attack.
“I told my soldiers, ‘Forget what they told us. Just disperse,’” she said. “They (enemy) knew what we were supposed to do, so I said, ‘They expect us to do certain things because that’s what the book says. That’s not what we’re gonna do.’ I said, ‘Just keep an eye on one of the others so nobody gets lost and we can get back together.’
“One time, we were at a unit. We had just dropped off some stuff — mail, and I think water. We were just pulling out of the area when artillery started hitting all around us. It took out the commo (communication) tower of the unit we had just visited.
“We just scattered. I told them, ‘Make sure you have one (other) person that you can see, so nobody gets lost.’ I don’t know how far everyone went, but what I do know is that when we got far enough away, I looked in the rearview mirror and my guys were all right behind me again.”
Riley was born and raised in Heilbronn, Germany, and came to the U.S. in 1976 after marrying a soldier. She was 19 years old.
Her parents told her she was making a mistake, but she was young and in love. At first, the transition was fairly difficult. For one thing, the marriage was not going well, and there was also a matter of learning a new language.
“It was mixed feelings,” Dagmar said. “I was used to a country that was very clean. Coming to a place where people just threw their trash out the car windows was something I was not used to. Also, my English was very limited. I wound up sitting in front of the TV every day watching Sesame Street and The Electric Company (children’s programs) — that’s how I taught myself to speak English.”
Unfortunately, the marriage did not last long, and three years later, Dagmar had a decision to make.
“I had to do something. I wasn’t going to go home and say, ‘Yeah, you were right.’ I could not get a job anywhere in the area where I was (Fort Campbell, Ky.). That’s why I joined the military.”
Basic training was at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., and Riley was still having some problems with English, but it was a particular drill sergeant that made life a little rough for a while.
“It was not too bad, really,” she said. “I had a drill sergeant that had an ex-spouse that was German, so he really laid in on me. He kind of let me know he hated all Germans. But it was OK.”
Next up was AIT (advanced individual training) at Lowry Air Force Base in Denver, Colo., where she trained as an illustrator, then headed off to her first duty assignment.
“I was a holdover for quite a while,” Riley said. “I had to get my citizenship because I got orders for Belgium. My citizenship was in Europe, and I was not able to go unless I got American citizenship because I could go AWOL, and they couldn’t do anything to me.
“I told them, ‘Oh, don’t worry. I’ll get my citizenship.’ By the time I got it, my assignment fell through, but they got me one in Germany. It wasn’t too far from my parents, so I got to go visit, which was nice.”
She was in Germany for three years and came back to Chanute Air Force Base in Illinois to train as a meteorological observer when her original M.O.S. was phased out. After that, she was assigned to White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, where she helped support missile (test) firings and got to work for several days doing area weather reports for one of the country’s space shuttle missions.
She also met and married her second husband, a soldier also assigned to White Sands, and a year later, both of them got orders to go to Korea, the first of three times she was sent there during her career.
“That was kinda rough, because I had to tell my mom, ‘You need to go back to Germany for a while.’ She was living with us (Dagmar’s stepfather had died), taking care of the kids, and I didn’t want to leave her alone here. So she and the kids went back to Germany.
“My husband actually went to Germany before I did … about three months, I think it was. I had to make sure my family got to Germany, then I went.”
Riley retired from the military at Fort Hood in 2000. She was single again by then and went to work as a corrections officer for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Her first assignment was at a men’s unit in Austin, but the commute took its toll and she got a transfer closer to home in Gatesville.
“I didn’t mind working at the unit in Austin because the guys had a lot of respect. The only thing was the drive every day. I finally got Gatesville, but then I was assigned to a women’s unit and … oh, no.
“The women’s unit was a lot more dangerous, and not only that, I couldn’t trust the people I worked with. That was the worst part. It’s OK if I have to watch my back because of the inmates, but I shouldn’t have to watch my back with the people I work with.”
Riley worked in Gatesville for a year, then quit TDCJ and landed a job as a VA clerk at Central Texas College in Killeen. She enjoyed that job helping students with enrollment paperwork and other issues, but then she got sick and was no longer able to work.
Now, the 65-year-old mother of two, grandmother of five and great-grandmother of one (with another on the way) stays busy around the house and spending time with family and friends. She is glad she joined the military when she did, but sometimes shakes her head at that long-ago decision to marry a GI and move to the United States.
“I don’t know what would have happened if I didn’t,” she said. “It could have been worse. I like to look at the glass half-full and not half-empty.
“I think I did pretty good. I’m strong-willed. I don’t let anything get me down. Even if something does get me down, I get right back up.
“I don’t regret joining the Army at all. As a matter of fact, I miss it. I miss it every day — I really do. Just the camaraderie. I don’t miss the politics, but I loved my troops. They were my kids. I’m still in touch with one of the soldiers in my very first unit. And I still am in touch with somebody I was best friends with at AIT.”
