Monday at 5:24 p.m. EDT (eastern daylight time) is the spring equinox — the astronomical beginning of the spring season in the northern hemisphere — and one thing that means for central Texas is that nature’s annual wildflower spectacular is soon on its way.
Cranking up the car and heading out to the country to look at beautiful, blooming fields of wildflowers is a springtime Texas tradition, and the region around Killeen-Fort Hood is one of the best places in the state for taking colorful family photos and just plain ol’ basking in the beauty of Mother Nature.
No. 1 on the list are bluebonnets, known as the state flower of Texas, which always take center-stage as the countryside becomes painted with sweeping patches of dazzling color, but such beauties as Indian paintbrush, Indian blanket, pink evening primrose, Texas bluebell, black-eyed Susan, butterfly weed, mountain pink, spider lily, rain lily, prickly pear cactus, sunflower, blackfoot daisy, Texas lantana, Texas thistle, Mexican hat, wine cup, Texas dandelion and Drummond’s phlox are also on full display.
Late March through the month of April is typically prime time for wildflower blooming, depending on weather conditions, and especially rainfall amounts.
Some of the best locations for viewing wildflowers include:
Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center in Austin, which features not only wildflowers, but nearly 900 species of native plants among its gardens, natural areas and arboretums. The center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at 4801 La Crosse Ave. For information on tickets, tours and more, go to www.wildflower.org.
Between Austin and Killeen-Fort Hood, there are any number of prime wildflower viewing spots in and around the famed Texas Hill Country, including the city of Burnet, the “Bluebonnet Capital of Texas,” located along Highway 281, just south of Lampasas. Burnet is home to the annual Bluebonnet Festival, which is scheduled this year from April 7-9 and includes everything from live music to a parade, arts and crafts vendors to a wildflower show and more.
Wildseed Farms in Fredericksburg, just down the road from Burnet, is the largest wildflower farm in America with more than 200 acres of wildflowers to walk in and around, as well as a gift shop that sells a variety of wildflower seeds to take home and plant.
A little further from home, but well worth the two-and-a-half-hour drive, the city of Brenham is an excellent place to see massive fields of bluebonnets and other wildflowers. The website, www.visitbrenhamtexas.com, includes a “wildflower watch” blog that is updated regularly to provide wildflower viewing information.
The city of Ennis, a two-hour and 20-minute drive northeast of Killeen, is known as the “Official Texas Bluebonnet Trail,” with more than 40 miles of mapped areas to see bluebonnets. Their website is visitennis.org.
According to the Texas State Historical Association, bluebonnets are native to Texas, and were officially adopted by the Texas Legislature as the state flower on March 7, 1901. The name comes from its resemblance to a sunbonnet, and also has been called buffalo clover and wolf flower.
“The flower usually blooms in late March and early April and is found mostly in limestone outcroppings from north central Texas to Mexico,” the TSHA website states. “Its popularity is widespread. Although early explorers failed to mention the bluebonnet in their descriptions of Texas, Indian lore called the flower a gift from the Great Spirit. The bluebonnet continues to be a favorite subject for artists and photographers, and at the peak of bloom, festivals featuring the flower are held in several locations.”
Texas wildflowers — a time-honored tradition that should be on all springtime schedules.
John Clark is a longtime contributor to the Fort Hood Herald and a former teacher with the Copperas Cove Independent School District.
