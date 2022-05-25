KERRVILLE — Get up close and personal with some of Texas’ finest musicians and even join some of them for sing-a-longs around the evening campfire at this year’s 50th annual Kerrville Folk Festival.
Renowned singer-songwriters like Ray Wylie Hubbard, Shake Russell, Shawn Colvin, Terri Hendrix and Lloyd Maines, Eliza Gilkyson, Darden Smith, Michael Martin Murphey, Kimmie Rhodes, Sara Hickman, WC Clark, Albert and Gage, Edie Brickell and New Bohemians are among the scheduled performers during this legendary event that runs May 26 through June 12 at Quiet Valley Ranch, nine miles south of Kerrville and about 130 miles southwest of Killeen-Fort Hood.
Through the years, people like Willie Nelson, David Crosby, Lyle Lovett, Janis Ian, Arlo Guthrie, Judy Collins and Peter, Paul and Mary have cut their teeth on the stages at the Kerrville Folk Festival, known as the longest continuously running music festival in North America and a “Mecca” for the songwriting community.
During the 18-day festival, as many as 30,000 music lovers from all over the world come to attend shows, camp out and even perform their own music at all-night campground jam sessions.
Along with the nightly concerts and campfire jams, there are daytime activities such as children’s concerts, YAPI (Young Artists’ Performance Incubator), a universities campus songwriters competition, the annual Grassy Hill New Folk Competition, a songwriters school, workshops in ukulele, harmonica and guitar, hill country bike rides, canoe trips on the Guadalupe River, guided nature walks, Texas wine and beer seminars, Saturday Shabbat services and Sunday folk song services.
In short, there is pretty much something for everyone who enjoys music, camping, the outdoors, and making new friends. Come for a day, a weekend, or the entire 18 days and experience the magic.
Camping out — tent or RV camping is available — is the recommended way to experience this festival. There are 20 acres of scenic campgrounds within walking distance of the outdoor theaters and vendors who offer a variety of food and drink. Ice is also available for purchase.
There are 92 RV sites, including 57 sites that offer full hook-ups and 35 sites with water and electricity only; no sewer. Advance reservations and restrictions apply, and there typically is a waiting list for one of these sites.
Reservations are not needed for tent camping. Compared to a state park, the campground might be considered a little primitive, and depending on the number of campers, conditions can become quite “cozy.”
The Hill Country terrain is fairly rugged, so comfortable attire is recommended, such as shorts, T-shirts, a hat and outdoor shoes. Afternoon thundershowers are not unheard of, so rain gear might be a good idea, as well, along with a shade canopy to protect against the sun.
Showers and toilets are available throughout the campground. Potable water is provided by Aqua (treated and approved by the County Health Department). Campers may bring their own drinking water, but communal drinking water outlets are provided throughout the campground. There also are several free-standing water spigots available on a first-come, first-served basis. Water is free, but if you wish to leave a hose connected to a spigot, please provide a hose-splitter with an open spigot so that others may access the water.
No pets are allowed except trained and certified Americans with Disabilities Act service animals. This does not include “emotional support” animals.
Other items not allowed include: drums, firearms or concealed weapons, generators, drugs, stereos or recorded music. No one under 18 is admitted without a parent or guardian, and there is no tolerance for sexual misconduct or harassment.
Open fires are allowed within fire rings, barbecue grills or outdoor-type fireplaces, except during a period of excess drought or when Kerr County has issued a burn ban. Large bonfires are not allowed.
Gathering firewood on the property is not permitted. A limited amount of firewood is available near the campground showers. If you think you need a lot of wood, please bring your own. Do not burn fires under trees, branches or next to wooden structures. Fires must be attended at all times and must be completely extinguished before retiring for the night or leaving the campsite.
For more details on the festival, go to www.kerrvillefolkfestival.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.