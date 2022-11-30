GALVESTON — Step back in time at Galveston’s Dickens on the Strand holiday street festival this weekend, an annual 19th century, London-themed celebration that includes live entertainment, a parade, strolling carolers, musicians, jugglers, bagpipers and all kinds of costumed revelry.
Presented by the Galveston Historical Foundation, the 49th annual street fest this year runs from Dec. 2 to 4 in the downtown Strand District on Galveston Island, 250 miles south of Killeen-Fort Hood at the Gulf of Mexico.
The Strand is a National Historic Landmark District composed mainly of Victorian-era buildings now occupied by an array of restaurants, antique stores and curio shops. It is regarded as the island’s premier shopping and entertainment district and is a major tourist attraction.
Among a number of must-see places is Star Drug Store on 23rd Street, known as the oldest drug store in Texas. It was back in 1886 when a prominent real estate family in Galveston bought land and built two buildings: The Levy Building and the Star Drug Store. A local druggist bought the store in 1906 and began a three-year renovation, and in 1917, a horseshoe-shaped, tile soda fountain counter was added to the pharmacy and is still there today.
The Dickens on the Strand festival, meanwhile, has been around for nearly 50 years, paying homage to famed English writer Charles Dickens and his ghosts of Christmas past, present and future that are featured in his 1843 novella “A Christmas Carol.”
Along with ongoing live entertainment on several different stages and all along the downtown streets, costumed vendors beckon from street stalls and rolling carts filled with food and drink, arts and crafts, jewelry, clothing and holiday decorations and gifts.
Some of the food and drink items available during the festival include such things as:
Fried colossal onions; deep-fried jumbo shrimp; pork kabobs; funnel cakes and hot cocoa; French-baked bread bowls filled with red beans and rice; seafood gumbo; chicken on a stick; sausage on a stick; fresh-baked strudel; hand-twisted soft pretzels with cinnamon sugar or butter and salt; fajitas; king-size turkey legs; bratwurst with warm sauerkraut on fresh-baked potato bread; roasted corn on the cob; cinnamon roasted almonds, pecans, and cashews; kettle corn; fried green tomatoes; fresh-squeezed lemonade; spiced tea; corn dogs; gingerbread cookies; sugar cookies; and more.
Pets and ice chests are not allowed. Scooters, skateboards, rollerblades, skates, Segways and other recreational “wheels” are forbidden. Guests bringing in costume weapons and props must have them secured and will be asked to go through additional screening.
Visitors are encouraged to wear Victorian costumes, which can bring discounted admission. Some have costumes made specially for the event, while others put together their own items, or shop thrift stores and antique shops for vintage clothing.
Aside from The Strand, the island city of Galveston has its own colorful history, dating back to 1528, when the first Europeans arrived.
The town was named for Bernardo de Gálvez, a Spanish colonial governor and general. The first known European settler in Galveston was legendary pirate Jean Lafitte, who established the colony of Campeche in 1817. Lafitte was eventually forced out, and modern-day Galveston was founded by Michel Menard and Samuel May Williams, among others whose homes still stand.
At one time, Galveston was the most active port west of New Orleans and the largest city in Texas. On Sept. 8, 1900, disaster struck when a hurricane that became known as the deadliest natural disaster in the country destroyed one-third of the city, including more than 3,600 buildings, and killed more than 6,000 people.
Galveston Historical Foundation’s Pier 21 Theater offers regular showings of ‘The Great Storm’ and other historical documentaries. Visit www.galvestonhistory.org for showtimes and details, as well as more information about Dickens on the Strand.
John Clark is a longtime contributor to the Fort Hood Herald and a former teacher with the Copperas Cove Independent School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.