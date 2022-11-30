Outdoor rec 1.jpg

Galveston’s Dickens on the Strand holiday street festival is this weekend, an annual 19th century, London-themed celebration that includes live entertainment, a parade, strolling carolers, musicians, jugglers, bagpipers and all kinds of costumed revelry.

 courtesy photo

Presented by the Galveston Historical Foundation, the 49th annual street fest this year runs from Dec. 2 to 4 in the downtown Strand District on Galveston Island, 250 miles south of Killeen-Fort Hood at the Gulf of Mexico.

