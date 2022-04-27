Soldiers on Fort Hood and their families were able to hit the course Friday for a tournament sponsored by one of the biggest names in golf.
Fort Hood’s Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation, along with the Ben Hogan Foundation, hosted the Ben Hogan Classic Golf Tournament presented by the Ryan Foundation at Fort Hood’s The Courses of Clear Creek, located off Battalion Avenue at Clear Creek Road.
More than 200 soldiers registered to play in the tournament, which was spearheaded by remarks from III Corps and Fort Hood commander Lt. Gen. Pat White.
The Ben Hogan Foundation sponsors multiple scholarship programs in partnership with The First Tee, Texas Wesleyan University, Texas Health Hospital, and the Northern Texas PGA.
The foundation “puts on The Ben Hogan Classic at Fort Hood in honor of our soldiers and their families,” according to a news release from Fort Hood.
Ben Hogan, a Texan who died in 1997, is considered one of the greatest golfers to ever play the game.
