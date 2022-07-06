The colors have been cased and the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team of the 1st Cavalry Division is ready to deploy to Germany, part of a recent push to increase troops in Europe to attempt to quell rising tensions there. Make no mistake, the brigade’s newest commander, Col. John Gilliam, explained the impact the team he is taking across the Atlantic Ocean will make.
“The impact we make on our allies, the impact we make on the local population, is tangible,” said Gilliam, who took command of the brigade on Thursday. “We inspire confidence when we’re there. We are a tangible example of our commitment to the NATO alliance, and once we get out there and start slinging big bullets — sabot rounds — with our tanks, we are a very quick reminder to our adversaries that it’s going to end badly for them if they come across that border.”
Gilliam will take the brigade of around 4,000 soldiers to replace 1st Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division in Grafenwöhr, Germany.
The division’s top commander, Maj. Gen. John Richardson, also made it clear in his remarks how ready the brigade is to accomplish the mission bestowed upon it.
“‘Greywolf’, you are about to make history,” he said. “This mission to Europe is real and it will have global and lasting impacts for generations. Its significance is not fully appreciated yet, but we are in blooming.
“But I promise you, when they write accounts period in Europe, your role in it will be recognized as shaping the course of history.”
Army officials announced in May the brigade would be deploying as part of a regular scheduled rotation to Europe, where tensions remain high in NATO countries as war rages on between Russia and Ukraine.
Russia invaded Ukraine more than four months ago, and the U.S. and other NATO nations continue to provide Ukraine with ammunition and weapons in its defense.
President Joe Biden said June 24 the U.S. will significantly expand its military presence in Europe, according to an Associated Press report.
“The United States will enhance our force posture in Europe and respond to the changing security environment as well as strengthening our collective security,” Biden said during a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the alliance’s annual leaders summit in Madrid, the AP reported.
The expanding U.S. military presence is still far short of its numbers during the Cold War, when roughly 300,000 American troops, on average, were stationed in the region. But it signals a renewed focus on European security. And the U.S. announcement is bolstered by other commitments made by allies on the continent, according to the AP.
“You will look back someday with your grandchildren on your knees and you’ll tell them about when you served on America’s First Team and were on the front lines of defending freedom and preventing the spread of naked aggression.”
Not lost on Richardson was the fact that outgoing commander, Col. Justin Reese, helped train them to be so proficient.
“Taking the brigade’s colors over two years ago, Col. Reese was tasked to train lethal squads, platoons and companies, and that’s exactly what he did,” Richardson said. “Justin produced the most aggressive, lethal and tactically-proficient battalion task forces I have ever witnessed at the National Training Center (in Fort Irwin, California) in my 31 years of warfighting.”
Reese kept his remarks to his former troopers brief but thanked them for his time in the brigade.
“To the officers, noncommissioned officers and troopers of Greywolf, I am proud to have had the privilege to hunt with the pack,” he said. “You are really good at what you’re supposed to be good at. You are ready to do whatever the nation asks of you. Trust each other, have confidence in each other and never forget your sacred responsibility to each other.”
Reese is also headed to Germany where he will serve as the Commander of Operations group at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels.
