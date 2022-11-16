CORYELL COUNTY — Retired U.S. Army Col. Keith Sledd served four times in Iraq, once in Afghanistan, and participated in the 1983 invasion of Grenada early in his career as a member of the famed 82nd Airborne Division.
The 61-year-old resident of Coryell County and former Fort Hood soldier says he came through all those combat deployments unscathed, but there was a time in Iraq when he had a fairly close call.
“When I was there from 2006-08, we were doing reconnaissance for putting a new combat outpost in a village,” Sledd said. “If you remember when the surge happened in 2006, the strategy before that had been to pull back onto bigger bases and get out of the neighborhoods, to minimize the footprint and the impact on the Iraqi nationals.
“That allowed bad actors to then infiltrate and get into those neighborhoods, so the strategy became for us to get back out into the neighborhoods. To do that, we would establish what we called gated communities. We started walling off the neighborhoods and establishing combat outposts in the neighborhoods.
“So we were out doing reconnaissance in Ghazaliya (a Baghdad neighborhood), where we were going to put in a combat outpost. When you put one in, you had to do it fairly quickly, because the Sunnis used a lot of vehicle-borne IEDs. Once you start, they know where you are. So we would go do recon in advance and find the best routes in and out; find where we could get the trucks in carrying the large barriers — Jersey barriers, Colorado barriers — to put around the facility to protect it.
“We were going down the road and an IED (improvised explosive device) went off in between me and the vehicle in front of me. The vehicle got hit by shrapnel but that was about it. Nobody got hurt.”
Convoy vehicles were equipped with Counter-IED systems, Sledd explained, that basically cast an electronic protective barrier around them to block enemy signals that would trigger hidden bombs to explode. This time, the vehicles were too far apart, and their protective shields did not overlap, and so the device was triggered.
“It depends on what they’re using (to trigger the bombs), but these were designed to jam cell phone signals,” Sledd said. “It’s like a flashlight. You know how the beam only goes out so far? That signal can only go out so far. So think of it like a circle around the antennae, and if two vehicles are moving and their circles are not touching, then there’s a gap.
“So the protective circle on the vehicle in front of us got further away from the device, and ours had not yet gone over it, and that’s when they set it off.
“We immediately stopped, secured the area, and started looking for the trigger guy. We were in an urban area, so he could be a lot of places. We couldn’t find him, so we started looking for other IEDs.”
There were a number of different ways to locate those hidden bombs, Sledd explained, although it could be a challenge to keep up with changing enemy strategies and techniques.
“It could be disguised as anything,” he said. “Overseas, a lot of countries have curbs on the sides of the road that are colored — red, yellow, white, black. Whatever color that country uses to designate where the curb is. There will be like a three-foot section that will be one color, then an alternate color, then back to the first color.
“You would watch because if all the curbing was kinda faded, and all of a sudden you see a new curbing, you were suspicious, or if you saw a hole in the road that you didn’t recognize from before. On a paved road, you would look for burned tire marks. They’d cut a circle in the pavement, pull that out, dig a hole and bury the IED, put the pavement back on top, then put a tire on top of that and light it on fire to melt the pavement. You wouldn’t see the circle, but you’d still see the burn mark.
“They used what were called EFPs, Explosively Formed Penetrators. It’s a technique they began implementing in the 2006 time frame. Before that, IEDs typically were buried in the ground or placed in a wall or something like that, and it was a large explosion. An EFP has a copper bowl, essentially — a concave copper plate — and when it detonates, it shoots that copper plate out. The force of the explosion, the heat, and the movement through the air … it inverts and turns into a plasma jet that can burn through armor. It was like a hot poker that just pushed through the armor in a vehicle.
“You have to learn the neighborhoods and understand what kind of neighborhood you’re operating in. There were the Sunnis, which were Al Qaeda and those kind of folks, and then there were Shia. They each had different tactics. The Sunnis didn’t care who they blew up or killed. The Shias did. So if I’m in a Sunni neighborhood, we keep vehicles and people further away from us. If you’re in a Shia neighborhood, you’ve got them right up close to you, because the Shias wouldn’t kill other Shias.
“If you knew the neighborhood and it was usually busy, people out walking, selling things at their shops, and they’re not out there on the days they should be, that was suspicious.”
Sledd was born and raised in Sulphur, Okla., near the city of Ada. His dad was in the Army for three years (1958-61), including basic training at Fort Hood and an assignment with the 2nd Armored Division in Germany, and later became a mechanic for General Motors.
After graduating from high school in 1979, Sledd enrolled at East Central University in Ada and started studying mathematics and computer science. He was also working beaucoup hours at a fast-food restaurant, and his non-stop schedule soon began to take a toll. As a kid, he had dreamed of joining the military, and now that was beginning to look like a pretty good option.
“I worked as an assistant manager at a Hardee’s (restaurant), and one of the managers departed, so I was working about 60 hours a week, trying to go to school, and it wasn’t working too well,” he said. “I had to drop one class the first semester, which was a core class — analytic geometry — because I was working too much. I still had a full load because I was taking 18 hours, and then the second semester I had to drop a class.
“A friend of mine and I had gone one day to Oklahoma City to the movies, and we saw ‘Apocalypse Now’ and ‘1941.’ We came back, and the district manager came in (to the restaurant), and he and I had a discussion. They weren’t going to change anything, and so my next day off, I went down to the recruiter and said I wanted to enlist. I always wanted to be in the military when I was growing up. My dad served; my granddad served; my uncles served.
“I went to the (Military Entrance Processing Station) in Oklahoma City, in the old (Alfred P.) Murrah building before they blew it up (April 1995 truck bombing) and then went in after the semester was over in June 1980.”
After OSUT (One Station Unit Training) at Fort Gordon, Ga., where he trained as an AM-FM/satellite radio telephone operator, and then Jump School at Fort Benning, Sledd was assigned to Fort Bragg, N.C. and the 82nd Airborne. Throughout his career, he spent nearly 10 years with the 82nd and recorded dozens of parachute jumps. Like most who learn to jump out of a perfectly good airplane, he remembers well the very first time he strapped on a parachute and took that rookie leap.
“It was the week before Thanksgiving, in 1980,” he said. “We had beautiful weather. I enjoyed it. I had over a hundred jumps – all tactical, not free-fall. It was a lot of fun. That’s what I wanted to do. I told the recruiter I wanted to go jump out of airplanes.”
Sledd finished that four-year enlistment as a sergeant and went back to East Central, graduated from the ROTC program in 1987, was commissioned as a second lieutenant in infantry, and returned to the 82nd Airborne, where he served as a rifle platoon leader, headquarters company executive officer, headquarters company commander and a staff officer.
After Fort Bragg, the Army sent him to Fort Polk, where Sledd was assigned as an observer/controller at the Joint Readiness Training Center. He later went to Fort Lee, Va., then on to Fort Hood for three years (1998-2001), followed by the Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kan., on to Washington, D.C., and then to Germany to become a battalion commander.
He retired from Fort Hood in 2017, and since then Sledd has worked as executive director of the Heart of Texas Defense Alliance of Killeen, a group first formed in 2003 as a response to the federal Base Realignment and Closure Commission.
The group is funded with contributions from the cities of Temple, Belton, Harker Heights, Killeen, Copperas Cove, Lampasas and Gatesville, as well as Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties. It works to help ensure the future of Fort Hood, the driving economic force in the area.
One project for which HOTDA helped find and secure funding was to add a digital surveillance system around both the civilian and military sides of Robert Gray Army Airfield/Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport. At one time, soldiers were used to provide security on the airfields and now those troops are able to spend that time training with their units.
Another project underway now is designed to add 14 days of backup power and storage capability at the airfield for the control tower, radar, fire station, lighting and operations building, Sledd said. That will allow the airfield to remain operational in case of an emergency.
“Resiliency is one of the Department of Defense’s big initiatives now,” Sledd said. “Like in World War II, adversaries in the event of something happening will probably try to interdict the homeland. So, if they think forces are deploying from Fort Hood to respond to something, they could try to either take down the airfield, the power grid — some kind of cyber-attack or other kind of interference — and this will give the airfield the ability to operate for 14 days without external power.”
Looking back at his military career, Sledd says there were many highlights and proud moments, and also some difficult times. Overall, two things stand out the most:
“We talk a lot about the Army and technology and all the services, but it’s really about the people,” the father of one and grandfather of two said. “You meet such great people. Lifelong friends. When I was at the AUSA meeting (in October), there was a group of folks I was in Iraq with ’06-’08. We get together every year and have dinner, just to visit with one another.
“One of the best things about it all is my wife (of 35 years, Wendy). All this time, through thick and thin, no matter where I went or what the Army had me doing, she was always there and always supported whatever it was.
“I loved it. I can’t complain about anything I got offered, or that the Army had me do. Some great experiences; some sad experiences. But just opportunities I would never have had if I hadn’t pursued the military as a career.”
