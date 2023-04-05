HARKER HEIGHTS — When William Ulch re-joined the military after a nearly 20-year break in service, he gave new meaning to the term, senior noncommissioned officer.

“When I retired last May, I was older than a couple of my generals,” said Ulch, a 63-year-old Harker Heights resident and combat veteran who retired from Fort Hood as a sergeant first class after eight years in the U.S. Navy and 16 years in the Army. “I was the oldest NCO they had on active duty around this area.

