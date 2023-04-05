HARKER HEIGHTS — When William Ulch re-joined the military after a nearly 20-year break in service, he gave new meaning to the term, senior noncommissioned officer.
“When I retired last May, I was older than a couple of my generals,” said Ulch, a 63-year-old Harker Heights resident and combat veteran who retired from Fort Hood as a sergeant first class after eight years in the U.S. Navy and 16 years in the Army. “I was the oldest NCO they had on active duty around this area.
“When I went back in (at age 45), it was rough for me at first. Then, once I started doing what I do, I was treated like a senior NCO even as an E-5. Even going to Germany, I was an E-6 and they gave me E-8 housing and all that kind of stuff. They said, ‘Look, as old as you are and as long as you’ve been in, you deserve it.’”
Ulch was born in Orlando, Fla., and graduated from high school in Taylor, Mich., in 1978. He went straight into the service.
“I had enough credits to graduate in January, so February, I went in,” he said. “I actually wanted to get into the Air Force Academy, but when me and my father got into a disagreement, I moved out of the house. I got tired of getting hit. It was his way or the highway. He was just one of those dads that after I left, I had a better relationship with him.
“I stayed with my brother for a while, and then I rented a room (but) when I moved, that put me out of the congressional district that I was trying to get (a recommendation) into the Academy, so I decided to go Navy.”
For a while, it was pretty much an uneventful transition from civilian to military life. Eventually, though, the headstrong young Ulch ran into a little trouble.
“Oh, my word,” he said. “Between them barking at me and (me) thinking they were just like my dad, yeah. Now, Captain’s Masts … I didn’t do so bad with those, but I got a lot of extra duty to get out of those Captain’s Masts. You know an Article 15 in the Army? It’s called Captain’s Mast in the Navy.
“It was about two years in, when I really got into a lot of trouble. Boot camp was easy. It’s like high school — you just do what they tell you to do. I did get in trouble in boot camp once when I stepped on the sergeant major’s grass, and the chief petty officer’s grass.
“You stayed off the grass; you walked around it. Do not walk on the grass. I got to do pushups and I got to do sit-ups … until he got tired. And I did get sent to the behavior skills training unit, for my attitude. I graduated with honors.
“Once I got in the Army, it was easy. I had a second lieutenant yell at me when I first went to Iraq. I told him, ‘At ease.’ Now, when you say, at ease, it’s supposed to be to anther enlisted. He said, ‘You can’t tell me that.’ That’s when the lieutenant colonel came in and he says, ‘I need you over here helping me.’
“Everywhere I went, there were people watching me and taking care of me, making sure I stayed right until I got acclimated to military service, I think.”
After eight years as a line crew chief, plane captain and aircraft engine specialist, Ulch left the Navy and went to work in civil service at Naval (Air) Station Norfolk in Virginia, and also worked as a paramedic. He moved around some the next 10 years, wound up divorced and doing lawn care work in Chester, S.C.
“I decided that too much money was causing me problems with my health,” he said, laughing. “I would go to work, have a drink at lunchtime, (then) come home and have a couple more drinks … the Navy taught me how to drink, and I was trying to forget all that.”
He met his wife, Chandee, in Chester and the couple got married in 2001. A few years later, Ulch announced he wanted to go back into the military.
“From 2001 to 2005, I was a security officer, a gas station attendant, paramedic … and it just wasn’t pulling enough money to help with the family. That’s when I decided it was time to see if we could make a change,” Ulch said.
“I already had enough years in that I only needed to go a few more years and I could retire, so that’s what I was looking at. The medical benefits were there for the kid — at the time, we had Shina; we didn’t have Matthias yet — so we ended up going into the (South Carolina National) Guard. Shortly after I went into the Guard, they said, ‘We need you downrange,’ and off I went (to Iraq).
“While I was downrange (2006), I decided, ‘You know, if I’m going to be going back and forth to Iraq, then (I) might as well just go active duty. So on my way back to Camp Shelby from my first tour, they kept me switched over to active duty, where I stayed.”
He served a total of four overseas deployments. Two were considered combat deployments and two “operational.”
“One of them, I was in Turkey for six to eight months, and I was working with the military there flying missions. I was a geospatial analyst. Basically, I looked down on the Earth and told you what was going on. Most of it was behind a computer screen. They didn’t really count it as combat, but they did count it as combat — you got the pay, but you didn’t get the status.”
When he served in Iraq, Ulch not only faced the stress of combat, but also the mental anguish and strain of being away from home as Chandee experienced two extremely difficult pregnancies.
“My first deployment, we found out she was pregnant right before I left, and the doctors were telling her she needed to abort because she had a uterine window (weakness in the uterine muscle),” Ulch said. “If he (the baby) stretched, he could put his hand through that window and cause bleeding.
“They were trying to tell her to abort him and both of us said, no. We fired him (the doctor) and got another doctor, but when it came down to it, the new doctor had to talk with him. So we agreed that she would be her (new) doctor and she could consult with him, but he’s not going to be in the room. He’s not going to touch her; he’s not going to do anything.
“Then, they sent me overseas.”
Baby Matthias was delivered early via C-section and William was able to come home for the birth. The newborn had some breathing issues and stayed in the hospital for a few weeks, then was sent home while the new father was sent back to the Middle East.
“I flew in and went on my first mission, and as I was coming back from the mission, I was told he had caught the RSV (respiratory virus) and had quit breathing on ‘em,” Ulch said. “They didn’t think he was going to make it, so they said, ‘You’re going home, and you might be going home permanent this time.’
“On my way home, they told me he had a hole in his heart. When you’re born, everyone has a hole in your heart, but his didn’t close like it should have. They were going to do surgery to sew it up and close it. I said, ‘No, they’re not going to touch him until I get back.’
“As a medic, I researched everything and found out there’s medication you can give a person to help them close that spot, but they’re supposed to be older than him. I said, ‘Look, before you cut him open, we’re going to try this.’
“They said, ‘Well, we don’t advise it,’ but they gave him medicine twice and it started closing it. And I got sent back again as soon as he came off the ventilation. Back in Iraq again.”
When that deployment ended, Ulch returned to Camp Shelby, then was sent to Fort Jackson, S.C., to get a security clearance, and then out to Fort Huachuca, Ariz., for training as a geospatial analyst.
By 2008, he got orders to report to Fort Stewart, Ga., where he was again tagged for deployment to Iraq while Chandee was pregnant. This time, there were more complications, and the ending was not a good one. The baby named Malachi was born early (at nearly 29 weeks) and had an infection in his heart.
“We delivered him and I held him until he quit breathing,” Ulch said. “That was the roughest thing I ever had to do. They were in there with Chandee at the same time, trying to help her out. Two months later, I was downrange again.”
With so much personal turmoil going on, how does a soldier maintain focus not only at work, but in a combat zone?
“It’s not always easy. It’s just a matter of who you’ve got to take care of. I had to take care of my family, so whatever I had to do, that’s what I’m gonna do,” Ulch said.
“Once you get back and you get in there, you just sort of focus on what you’re supposed to be doing — finding and seeking and delivering. I was able to call Chandee two or three times a week, at least, so that helped. We got to a place where we had Internet service — it wasn’t the best — so we actually Skyped a couple of times, too.”
Right now, Ulch is working on building a woodshop at home, where he can do his own therapy for PTSD. It has been slow-going due to injuries to his hands after they were slammed in a truck door in Iraq. He also injured his neck and back during a Humvee rollover as the driver swerved to avoid an explosion.
Also on the retirement list is plans to hit the road with Chandee and do some more traveling after the kids get through with school.
Looking back at his somewhat unusual military career, Ulch says he has no big regrets.
“I don’t think I’d change anything except … maybe press for being in air crew more than letting them ground me and that. I think overall, it was a pretty good experience. It took care of my kids, and the benefits from me being retired is still taking care of my family.
“I don’t think I’d change much of anything. I might try to push a little harder for rank. At the time, I didn’t really care about pushing for rank. I think we did pretty good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.