HARKER HEIGHTS — From the time he was a little boy, Lance McElhiney always wanted to be a pilot when he grew up.
Not a coat-and-tie airline pilot ferrying hundreds of passengers back and forth through the friendly skies, but a fighter pilot screaming across the battlefield like his dad, James McElhiney, who flew in World War II, Korea and Vietnam.
“Airline pilot? Seriously? You gotta be kidding me. I’d rather have a sister in a (brothel),” said McElhiney, a retired chief warrant officer 5 who served 44 years as a U.S. Army aviator, including thousands of hours of combat in the Vietnam and Persian Gulf wars. “That’s why I became an attack helicopter pilot. Never a lift pilot — supplies, people, troops. I didn’t want to do that. I always wanted to be an attack (pilot).
“Maybe it was because my dad was a fighter pilot, I don’t know. I had some uncles who were in World War II, and another uncle who had model airplanes. He loved to take me out and show me stuff. We used to go to the airport and watch the planes. When my dad was stationed out at Palo Alto, California, I used to climb a high tree — it was high for me; I couldn’t have been more than five years old — and I’d watch the Corsairs flying off the airfield.
“It was just one of those kid things. What do you want to do when you grow up? I want to fly.”
That dream never left young McElhiney, a Harker Heights resident who was born in 1946 in Peoria, Ill., and graduated from high school in Jacksonville, Fla. With aspirations to join the Navy, become a cadet and go to flight school, he completed a couple years of college and headed to a recruiting office.
“I had two years of college, which was what the requirement was for the Navy, so I went and said, “I want to join the Navy (and) I want to fly.’ They said, ‘Ah, man, we’re sorry. We just closed that program down.’
“I said, ‘There’s a war going on.’
“He said, ‘I know; that’s why. We’ve got more volunteers than we know what to do with. But I tell you what … I’m pretty sure you could go into the Army’s out of high school to flight school and fly helicopters.’
“I literally walked across the hall into the Army (offices) and about three weeks later, I was raising my hand. Never looked back.”
McElhiney completed flight school at Fort Wolters, Texas, and Fort Rucker, Ala., earning his pilot wings in January 1970. After training on the world’s first attack helicopter, the AG-1G Cobra, he was sent to Southeast Asia in June that year with the 101st Airborne Division.
It was not long before the young aviator received his first baptism by fire, so to speak.
On a training flight shortly after his arrival, McElhiney and his instructor were surprised by concealed enemy troops firing at them from close-range with a machine gun and AK-47s. They escaped unharmed after a few tense moments and the four enemy soldiers were all killed, but McElhiney says he learned a life-saving lesson about what can happen when a soldier hesitates before pulling the trigger.
“When you first go into combat, everything is kind of slow motion,” he said. “I’d say it’s probably 20 to 25 seconds that it takes your mind to say, ‘They’re going to kill you; you’d better do something.’ That 20 seconds is a long time.
“Life and death on the battlefield is not minutes; it’s split seconds. I’ve seen guys hesitate and lose their lives. You don’t hesitate. Once you hesitate the first time, you don’t hesitate the second time. I learned that, and thank God I survived that day, so now I can tell other guys.”
McElhiney was awarded a Purple Heart and Distinguished Flying Cross from his time in Vietnam when he participated in the invasion of Laos and was shot down three times in three days. Through the rest of the 1970s, he served in the XVIII Airborne Corps as the Army’s first Cobra senior standardization instructor pilot (SIP). He started the Army’s first terrain flight and Night Vision Goggle (NVG) flying programs, was part of the team that selected the AH-64 Apache as the new U.S. attack helicopter, and is a member of the Gathering of Eagles Foundation hall of fame.
When he left Vietnam at age 23, McElhiney was assigned to Fort Bragg, N.C., and became part of the 82nd Airborne Division for nearly 10 years. In the early 1980s, he served in Hanau, Germany, before coming back to Fort Rucker to help implement AH-64 flight training programs. In 1990, he volunteered to deploy to Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm, went back to Germany, and later came to serve at Fort Hood.
More than 30 years after combat in Vietnam, where he was credited with 180-plus confirmed enemy troop kills, McElhiney was part of an intense battle in 2003 at Karbala Gap in Iraq. He was part of an attack helicopter squad going up against forces from Iraq’s elite Republican Guard to clear the 20- to 25-mile-wide strip of land bound by the Euphrates River on one side and Lake Razazah on the other that was considered a key approach to Baghdad.
As the unit gathered prior to the mission, McElhiney says he tried to warn the other pilots that instead of firing missiles and rockets from long-range, this trip would wind up being close-quarter combat and they needed to be ready.
“I told them it was going to be a knife fight,” he said. “If I’m only 100 feet above the deck and I have someone stand up from here to that tree (a few feet away) and shoot at me with a 51-cal(iber machine gun), that’s close. Versus if I was three- or four-thousand feet in the air, looking down on the enemy, pinpointing their entrenched positions, then I could shoot ‘em and destroy ‘em.
“They all went, “Pssshhh.’ All their intel said, ‘You’re going to stand off. You’re going to shoot the Medina Guard. They kind of blew me off until …”
Until the battle started, and then the close-quarter tactics McElhiney first learned in Southeast Asia proved life-saving, not only at Karbala Gap but time after time during his multiple deployments to the Persian Gulf.
“From the Gulf War to the ’03 war, I tried to tell them how these people fought. I said that they’re really not night-fighters, per se. The whole city was dark. We’d get in the middle of the city — chink, chink — the lights came on, everyone starts shooting, lights go back off, come back on. That kind of destroys your night vision. That’s what they did.
“They always wanted to go in there at night; wanted to deep strike. I said, ‘Why? Why not go in there at daytime, so we can see who we’re fighting?’
“Oh, no, we’ve been practicing at night. You don’t understand. I tried to tell them because I was fighting them 12 years ago. Weapons of mass destruction? I said that was bulls—t. They don’t have any weapons of mass destruction. They said, ‘How do you know.’ I said, ‘Because we took some of the enemy (prisoner) — 548 enemy by helicopters — and we only found four gas masks. If he’s ready to use chemicals, you don’t think he’s gonna give his own people some type of protection?”
Along with combat tactics, changing rules of engagement were sometimes an issue over the years in the Middle East, McElhiney said.
“The rules of engagement change, but what doesn’t change is your ability to defend yourself. Even in the Karbala Gap, the commander — who became a general — said, ‘I’m going to scrutinize your tapes, and if it’s not within the rules of engagement, I’m going to court martial you or give you a 15-6 Investigation.’
“What are you telling these kids that for? They started getting fired (at), and they don’t return fire. I kept telling them, ‘If the tracers are coming up, just aim at the tracers and shoot. It doesn’t matter if you hit anybody. They just see something coming off that aircraft and it blows up around them, they’re going to hesitate or stop shooting.’
“That’s all you need. Just that little bit of time to get yourself recomposed and back away, to find out what kind of attack you’re going to do. If you look at the tapes of what these guys did, they’re just getting slaughtered. I’m the only aircraft out of all those aircraft that came back with zero ammo. I don’t hesitate. I shoot.
“One thing about Vietnam, we fought every day. And every day, you came close to dying. When I first got there, it was, ‘Oh, Lord, let me survive this year.’ After that battle I had on the tri-border (Laos, North Vietnam, South Vietnam), then we started flying (Fire Support Base) Ripcord. There’s books out on Ripcord. I was, like, holy sh-t. There’s American bodies lying all over the place. We’re losing hundreds a day.
“It was mind-boggling. After Ripcord, it was, ‘Forget (surviving) the year. Let me survive this one day. Let me kill as many of the bad guys as I can, until they get me.’ That’s the way I went to battle. Let me kill as many as I can until they get me.”
McElhiney, who has been a featured lecturer at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the Air Force Academy, finally retired in 2012, having logged more than 13,000 flight hours during his career, more than 3,000 hours in combat, and with the distinction of serving as a combat attack brigade command warrant officer and pilot flying combat missions at age 65 during his final Middle East deployment, which included Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm, three tours of Operation Iraqi Freedom, and a final year over Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom.
He left the service with an array of awards and medals, including a Purple Heart, two Legion of Merits, four Bronze Stars, 31 Air Medals, the Distinguished Flying Cross, and Army Commendation Medals.
So why 44 years?
Don’t most lifers get out after 30?
“Well, I was about six months from retirement when I get a phone call from (a general), who says, ‘Congratulations, Lance.’
“I said, ‘Yes, sir, six more months and I’m retiring.’ I was close to mandatory retirement at 30 years. I’d been a warrant officer the whole time. Actually 31 years, because flight school didn’t count. So I could have spent 31 years in the Army. But he says, ‘No, I’m going to keep you five more years. That’s what I’m congratulating you about.’
“I said, ‘You’re going to keep me five more years? What about Title 10 (military mandatory retirement law)?’
“He says, ‘Don’t worry about that.’
“Little did I know, when you have generals that want to keep you, and then later on you have the secretary of the Army wants to keep you for another five years, and then you have the secretary of defense who says, ‘We’re going to keep you,’ you stay. You don’t go. I could have said, ‘No, I don’t want to,’ and they would have said, OK, goodbye. But I didn’t.”
Asked how old he is now, McElhiney smiles and says, “Well, I joined the military when I was 21. Finished flight school when I was 22. Came back from Vietnam at 23. Spent 44 years — still flying combat missions at 65. The only guy I know who was flying combat missions at that age ...”
Since he hung up his flight gear, the father of four and grandfather of eight has spent considerable time remodeling the home he shares with his wife of 20 years, Laurie, where a large garage he refers to as a “hangar” sits out behind the house, along with his man cave, a hot tub, sauna, outdoor shower, and full-size tennis court. He also spent several years completely rebuilding his 1968 Piper Arrow four-passenger airplane and working on his RotorWay two-seater kit helicopter.
The small helicopter, he said, was once owned by Rhonda Cornum, a retired U.S. Army officer who was shot down and seriously injured and shot in the back on Feb. 27, 1991, and taken prisoner in Baghdad by the Iraqis. She wrote a book titled: “She Went to War: The Rhonda Cornum Story.”
Looking back at his career, McElhiney has strong opinions — not all positive — on just about everything concerning the military and the country. On withdrawing from Afghanistan in August 2021, for example, he says this:
“I think we were stupid. I think we gave the enemy a bunch of our weapons, and they’ll use them against us, or they’ll sell those weapons to someone else that will use them against us. We did the same thing in Vietnam. We left tons and tons of helicopters, tons of equipment, tons of weapons, tons of ammo that gets into the wrong hands and they use it against us.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if some of the ammo and s—t we left in Vietnam found its way over to Iraq, on the enemy side of the house.
“But I’m not a politician. I’m a soldier. And that’s one thing that kind of irritates me as I look at the Army now and how they’re politically saying stuff. That’s none of our business. You’re not supposed to be Republican; you’re not supposed to be a Democrat. When you’re on the battlefield, you don’t care whether the guy next to you is a conservative or a liberal. You’re just supposed to be a soldier.
“Most soldiers will tell you … soldiers who have been in battle like I have, very few of them don’t believe in something. Usually it’s going to be God, country, or family … or Constitution, especially the first or second amendment. We’ll fight to the death for that. If you don’t have those two, you don’t have the rest.
“And then, freedom. That’s the problem with a lot of people who have never been to war. Never seen third world nations. My country now looks like a third-world nation to me. We’re taking our nation for granted; we’re allowing it to decay from within. We’re allowing people from all over this world to come and take advantage of us. I look at Chicago; I look at New York (and) I go, ‘What are we doing?’”
In next week’s Fort Hood Herald, McElhiney talks in detail about his first experience in combat in Vietnam, and how he learned that early lesson about the danger of hesitating in battle.
