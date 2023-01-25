Lance McElhiney

Editor's Note

In this two-part series, retired U.S. Army aviator Lance McElhiney, who achieved the rank of chief warrant officer 5 while serving 44 years as a helicopter gunship pilot including extensive combat in Vietnam and the Persian Gulf, talks about his distinguished career. Read more about McElhiney in next week’s edition of the Fort Hood Herald.

HARKER HEIGHTS — From the time he was a little boy, Lance McElhiney always wanted to be a pilot when he grew up.

Not a coat-and-tie airline pilot ferrying hundreds of passengers back and forth through the friendly skies, but a fighter pilot screaming across the battlefield like his dad, James McElhiney, who flew in World War II, Korea and Vietnam.

