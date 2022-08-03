HARKER HEIGHTS — Marilyn Laessig never aspired to become an Army wife and certainly never imagined arranging military receptions and dinners for U.S. presidents and other dignitaries, but that is the direction her life began to take after she met a handsome young man at college.
“I wanted to have a career,” the 82-year-old Harker Heights resident said. “I didn’t even want to think about marriage until I was 24, but I ended up meeting him and that was it. Our first date was to church, and I never dated anybody else after that. Neither did he. We were together four months and four days when we got married.”
Laessig was born in Shawnee, Okla., and graduated high school about 30 miles to the southeast in Wewoka, population 3,271. Her father was a drilling rig operator and she grew up with two younger sisters.
After graduation, she went to work for Sylvania Electric and attended classes at Oklahoma Baptist University to study home economics and interior design. After one year of school, she met her future husband, Pete, a fellow student whose dad was a professor at the university there in Shawnee.
The young couple had been married two years, looking ahead to the future, when an unexpected letter from the U.S. government changed their lives forever.
“Uncle Sam sent him a draft notice (in 1961),” Laessig said. “He had dropped one of his (college) courses and that gave him only 11 credit hours, which was under the 12-hour limit (for college deferment). We weren’t even thinking about it. He dropped that course and here came the mail with a draft notice.
“He said, ‘Well, since I have to go, I might as well go down and see if I can get in the Air Force.’ He wanted to fly, but the Air Force recruiter wasn’t there. The Army recruiter says, ‘You can fly in the Army,’ and blah, blah, blah, so he went ahead and signed up. After that, I didn’t even know where he was for a week.
“They didn’t even let him make a phone call to let me know what was going on. Back then, if they wanted you to have a family, they said they would issue you one.
“They sent him to Oklahoma City and then on to Fort Carson, Colorado, to basic training. I was worried because I didn’t hear from him. Finally, they let him make a phone call and he said, ‘You’re going to be getting a package with all my civilian stuff in it.’
“I didn’t get to see him until after AIT.”
Laessig was working for a bank at the time and decided to move in with her grandparents in Shawnee while Pete completed his initial training. When he came home for a visit after AIT, the young couple bought a Renault automobile, packed it up, and headed to Fort Bragg, N.C., in February 1962.
Three years later, after he completed Officer Candidate School at Fort Sill, Okla., and with the war in Vietnam continuing to escalate, it was time for Laessig to say goodbye to her husband once again.
“I had a job, and I had always taken care of the bills and stuff, so the biggest shock was just him being gone that long,” she said. “I rarely got to talk to him. You had a hand-held tape recorder, and you would talk into it and then mail the tapes to him. He had one and he would send tapes to me. And we wrote letters. That was about it.”
During his 20-year career, retired Maj. Pete Laessig served twice in Vietnam. He and Marilyn, who have been married now for 63 years, were stationed all over the country – Fort Bragg, N.C., Fort Sill, Okla., Fort Wolters, Tx., Fort Riley, Kan., Fort Sam Houston (Brooke Army Medical Center), Fort Hood and five years in Germany.
During those years and after her husband retired from the service, Marilyn worked for the military in civilian personnel and as a command group secretary for high-ranking officers like chiefs of staff and commanding generals.
She spent the last 22-plus years of her 35-year career as chief of protocol for III Corps and Fort Hood, coordinating functions and ceremonies for general officers and visiting VIPs before retiring in 2003.
In her “spare time,” she also acted as a mentor for young soldiers and attended to duties as a commander’s wife during her husband’s career, going to officers’ wife functions and arranging dinners and get-togethers for her husband’s soldiers and wives.
“After they become officers, you’re kind of required to start doing things like attend coffees and teas; the wives club. Back then, to even go to the commissary, you were not allowed to wear pants or shorts. You had to wear a dress, and every time you went to a wives’ function, you wore a hat and gloves.
“When he was a commander, we would get husbands and wives together at our house. We belonged to the International Cooking Club and so we’d have dinners. Not many of the wives worked — I was one of the few that did — and they usually all had kids and they needed to have a support group among themselves.
“They would get to know each other well enough to call on somebody if they needed help, or needed to talk to somebody, or whatever. They would take turns babysitting each other’s kids. Get the kids together for play dates. Help relieve some of the stress, especially if the men were in the field or gone TDY (temporary duty) or something.
“If it was anything in the evening, I was there for them. But that depended on the job that I had. I was usually a command group secretary or general officer’s secretary or what-have-you, before I started working protocol.”
She remembers arranging various visits for former President George W. Bush and his father, President George H.W. Bush.
“They came to Fort Hood several times,” Laessig said. “He and Papa Bush, Barbara Bush, the twins and all of them … they would come for Easter services at Fort Hood.
“I set up luncheons and dinners. We had one luncheon in the dining facility, and he (George W.) did not want anybody in there but soldiers. So, all of the units were tasked to have so many soldiers in there and we set everything up.
“I was standing over to the side, and Bush saw me. He went through the line and got his food, and then he walked over there to me with his tray just to say, hi, and shake hands with me. I have a lot of respect for them. They are down to Earth, and they love this country.”
Asked if she has any words of wisdom for young spouses in today’s military, Laessig said one important thing is to be prepared for increasingly long periods of the family being separated.
Today’s U.S. military is 89% men; 11% women. Among active-duty service members, 55% are married, with 49% of reservists married. Around 40% of all service members have children (two on average). Three percent of military households are dual military (both parents serving) with children.
Since the beginning of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, more than 1.9 million men and women have been deployed, and 40% of current military service members have been deployed more than once.
“I have some very strong feelings about the young people today — the wives,” Laessig said. “They need to be prepared for what to expect, what they’re in for, when their husbands are sent TDY or out on maneuvers. All the separations that they’re gonna have.
“They have to make sure they are briefed on how to handle their affairs, and make sure they have a power of attorney. I’ve seen wives left hanging high and dry because their husbands didn’t fill out a power of attorney.
“I think they’re more or less required to now, but so many didn’t have any idea even how to handle a checkbook and other things. They need to be given that opportunity prior to his departure.”
Although she loved her career, the mother of three, grandmother of 10, and great-grandmother of six says it was highly stressful and sometimes non-stop. Some things about it she misses, and some things she does not.
“I guess it was my calling,” Laessig said. “It was a high-visibility, no-room-for-error responsibility. Your life is not your own, I would say. Like, we had gone to Oklahoma to see my parents for Christmas, and I had hardly gotten there until I got a call and had to come back because POTUS was coming.
“The stress of the job — making sure everything is as perfect as you can make it — is not something I think I’d really want to go through again.
“I still have a tendency, when I go some place, to critique it. I’m big on critiquing flags. I can’t stand for the flags to be displayed wrong. People say, ‘You’re not in protocol anymore.’ Well, that has nothing to do with protocol; that has to do with respecting the flag.
“I enjoyed it. Everything happens the way it’s meant to be. I have not missed the job too much, but I have missed the people. That is what I miss most.
“I had one girl come to work for me. She was 18 and just came into the military, and her mother died. I had her going to school — I encouraged all the soldiers who worked for me to go to school — and she got down to her last semester and she couldn’t afford it.
“So I paid for her last semester of college, so she could graduate, and she went to OCS and went up through the ranks … I know she made it to captain, and I wouldn’t be surprised if she is a major by now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.