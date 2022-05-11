HARKER HEIGHTS — Noemi Davila was an 18-year-old ninth-grade dropout working at a pharmacy in New Jersey when she decided to join the U.S. Army.
She was looking for a better life, but with limited English-speaking skills, her introduction to the military was a little rough.
“I almost didn’t make it,” the 66-year-old Harker Heights resident said about her time in Women’s Army Corps basic training at Fort Jackson, S.C. “Let me tell you … I barely spoke English at the time, so it was very difficult. They had me in the kitchen for about three weeks, because I didn’t understand English that well.
“Then a drill sergeant took pity on me and pulled me aside the day before our final test for graduation. I don’t know why she did it … for some reason, she must have seen something in me. It was just her and I, and she explained everything step-by-step, slowly, that I was supposed to have learned.
“This was the day before the (graduation) test, and that was enough for me to be able to pass it.”
Born in the Bronx, N.Y., Noemi spent part of her childhood in Puerto Rico, quit school and got married when she was 15, had a baby and went to work.
It was during a visit to see her sister in Tennessee in 1974 that Davila made an impromptu decision to join the Army. Her brother-in-law was a soldier, and she decided what he was doing looked like a good opportunity.
I never went home,” she said. “I went on a little vacation to see my sister and wound up never coming back.
“I had gotten my GED (general equivalency diploma) when I was 16, and so I decided I wanted to join. I joined out of Clarksville, Tennessee, and spent 20 years in the Army. Everyone thought I was kinda crazy, but it worked out.”
Worked out indeed.
After basic training, Davila stayed at Fort Jackson for AIT (advanced individual training), learning to be a supply clerk. Her first duty station was Augsburg, Germany, where she worked in supply for three years, then came back to the States and reported to Fort Benning, Ga., as a sergeant E-5. She left supply and attended the Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute in Cocoa Beach, Fla., became an EEO instructor, got promoted to E-6 (staff sergeant), and decided to apply for Officer Candidate School.
“I got promoted to E-6 so fast (it can take up to 10 years to earn staff sergeant stripes), I said, ‘By the time I make E-7, I could be a captain.’ That was the truth. So, because the Officer Candidate School was at Fort Benning – and I had made E-6 in five years — I was able to apply for OCS. I went through that and was commissioned a second lieutenant.”
By the time Davila finished her 20-year career at Fort Hood, she retired as a major and also had earned a master’s degree in education.
She went to work as a public school teacher in Killeen, eventually taking over the district’s bilingual/ESL (English as a Second Language) program in 2000, then headed overseas to work as a logistics contractor for the U.S. State Department; came back to Killeen for a while to open a business, then headed back overseas to work as a diplomat for the U.S. Foreign Service.
In 2019, she retired from the Foreign Service, worked two-and-a-half more years as a bilingual teacher for the Killeen school district, then retired from teaching.
Unable to sit still for long, now she is back on her way overseas again to work as a Personal Services Contractor for the Foreign Service.
“I thought that I could just come back and stay home,” Noemi said, laughing. “I would like to just come home and do nothing, but I think if I don’t do something, I’m just going to get very old, maybe sick, and die. I don’t know.
“Being in the Foreign Service, you are supporting your country, serving your country. It’s like being in the military. It’s fun and it’s a way to continue to serve. It’s important to me.”
Looking back at that long-ago decision to join the Army, Davila says “it was the best thing I ever did in my life.”
“I would do it all over again, the same way. I don’t have any regrets whatsoever. Everything I have done came from that. The military paid for my education. I would never have gone to OCS; I never would have become a teacher … everything. The Army did it all.”
Despite her success, there was a time when she thought her military career would be a short one.
“When I first got to Germany, I had some second thoughts. At that time, I still didn’t speak very good English. It was my first assignment, and you’re away from home for the first time …
“I signed up for three years (initially) and I used to count all the days. I had a calendar and I used to count how many days I had left before I could ETS (leave the military at the end of a contract). Then, before I ETS’ed, I re-enlisted for six years. Why? Because I got promoted! They promoted me. I made E-5 in Germany and E-6 at Fort Benning.”
Even with the language barrier and her difficulties at basic training, probably the biggest challenge she faced during her 20-year career was Officer Candidate School, Noemi says. The 12-week program includes not only intense classroom training, but rigorous physical training, as well, and there were times she wondered if she had made the right move.
“Everything about it was challenging. I finally decided I was going to make it through when I was able to run five miles in under 50 minutes, 55 minutes.
“I like to excel, if you want to say it like that. I like to do things correctly. I tend to follow rules. I do what I’m supposed to do … and then some.
“When I got married at 15, I never went on welfare. I just didn’t want to be on welfare. I worked, and I wanted to give my son everything he needed, so I worked hard and when I saw the opportunity to join the military, I took it.
“I don’t just do the minimum. I try to do the best that I can do. When I got promoted from E-1 to E-6 in five years, back in the ‘70s, that was fast. I didn’t want to be stuck, and so then I made captain before I would’ve made E-7.
“When I became an officer, I went to school at night. So I was a soldier during the day (and) I went to school full-time at night.
“Once I set my mind to doing something, it is not going to take me forever to do it. I focus, and I have perseverance, I guess is what you want to call it. I go for it, and I finish.”
Noemi says she hopes her story will provide inspiration to others who might think that opportunities for success are out of reach, for whatever reason.
“I always said I wanted to write a book and that’s one thing I have not done.
“I wanted to reach out to high school dropouts. I wanted to reach out to single parents; to minority people; Hispanics; people who cannot speak English. In the United States, you can do and achieve anything – anything – that you put your mind to.
“For example, in 1974, I’m a single parent; I’m in the Army; I don’t speak English very well; and I remember my first job in Germany. I had heard all these things about racism, and my boss was a white man, and I remember sitting outside by the warehouse, and I was really scared — because my boss was white.
“But that man was great. He taught me what I needed to do; he took care of me. And because I always did my job, I never saw sexism or racism in the military. I believe if you’re good at what you do, it doesn’t matter. It didn’t matter that I was a woman, or that I was Hispanic, or Puerto Rican, or had an accent … they valued my work ethic.
“What I want to tell these groups of people is that regardless of the negative things in your life, if you get up and you seek, you will find. You can’t stay home and wait for somebody to knock on your door. It’s not going to happen. You have to go out and you have to seek those opportunities. Believe me, they are there, but you have to go looking for them. They’re not going to come to you.
“The thing is, if you want to become somebody, or you want to do something, you can do it in this country. But you have to go and get it. It’s not going to come to you.”
