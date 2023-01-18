HARKER HEIGHTS — Hawaii native Selena Conmackie gave up a lifestyle many people dream about when she married a soldier stationed at Schofield Barracks in Honolulu, but she says the military life has given her more memories and opportunities than she could have ever imagined.
“It was 100% the best decision that I ever made,” the 47-year-old Harker Heights resident said. “I’m so glad that I said, yes. I think the change in my life allowed me to be, I guess, who I really was.”
Selena grew up in Hawaii, but she was born in Guam, when her father worked in the hotel resort business and moved around for a number of years during her childhood.
“My parents were living in Micronesia (a country in the western Pacific Ocean consisting of hundreds of small islands in the Caroline Islands archipelago) when I was conceived, and so my mom wasn’t able to come back to Hawaii to have me in Honolulu, where my (two) sisters were born,” she said. “So I was born in Guam, and we traveled until I was about 10. We were in Tahiti and Fiji, all these tropical places where they sent my dad. When my littlest sister was born in 1985 was when we decided to stay home in Hawaii.”
After graduating high school in Honolulu, Selena went to work for the restaurant at Planet Hollywood and enrolled at a local community college. When she was offered a chance to go into restaurant management, she saw a career opportunity and took it.
“It was great. I eventually moved to Buca di Peppo, an Italian chain restaurant, and it turned out to be a 20-plus year career that I left as a sales and marketing manager, where I handled our big events and catering. I had big clients, like the international airport in Honolulu.”
Life was good and Selena got married, became a mom, got divorced, and then one fateful day, met a soldier online.
“He was on assignment in Hawaii, and we met on a dating app,” she said. “We both were coming off of divorces … I was 38 years old, and I just said, ‘‘Well, I need some practice at how to do this dating thing. He’s in the military and I said I’d never date a military man because he’ll just leave. But we had this wonderful dinner on our first date, and it just went from there.
“It was funny. Like I said, I just considered it like I was practicing something, so I went with no nervousness … just like I was meeting a client. The conversation was great, and we laughed a lot, and I just realized it switched from this practicing thing to, ‘Oh, this could potentially be something.’
“You know, I had a life; I had a daughter. There were things I was guarding, before I was going to fall all the way in. I think the more time we spent, the more I allowed myself to say, ‘OK, you do love this guy.’ After six months, I let him meet my daughter, and that kind of sealed the deal. I was, like, OK, he’s so great with her and she loves him.”
After about a year, Selena and Staff Sgt. Paul Conmackie got married, and not long after that, he got reassigned to what historically is a place not at the top of any soldier’s list of desirable duty stations. Suffice it to say, the scenery and lifestyle was not quite the same as in Honolulu.
“Before we knew it, we moved from beautiful Hawaii to the middle of nowhere Louisiana (Fort Polk),” Selena said, explaining that although it was a fairly big adjustment, she actually learned to enjoy her new home. “I think it’s what you make of it. If given the choice, would I live there? No.
“But when I asked my daughter one time, it was actually her favorite place we went. There were so many kids and it was a little bit more safe. She could just walk outside, and she had a bunch of great friends. It was this new life where she could go to school, get off the bus, go to the next-door neighbors, if she wanted to. Everything was so different. I was from Hawaii, where you’re surrounded by the Pacific Ocean, and so everything felt very new, like … you could drive forever and ever and ever and be in another state.
“I came from a very bustling city — Honolulu — with so many modern things happening, it was kind of like, OK, I have to slow down. I have to totally down-shift from fifth gear to first gear. I was more depressed about how the outside town (near the military post) was so, like, 1980s. Walmart was the mall, and everyone was celebrating that Chili’s, the first chain restaurant, was about to open. My husband had been there 10 years prior, and the town was still trying to decide on Chili’s being open. He said he couldn’t believe it hadn’t opened since the last time he was there.”
Transitioning from civilian life to being a noncommissioned officer spouse was not too difficult, Selena says, as her age and life experience helped her adjust, although there were some things that took getting used to.
“I like to call myself the old/new military spouse,” she said. “The older lady who is joining these ranks. I would help with coffee get-togethers at Fort Polk and I would be, like, amongst all these 19- and 23-year-olds. Here I am, 40, so it was interesting.
“I had lived this whole life, that they were just entering into. Sometimes you were just hoping you could find your friends, and I did. Honestly, it was like fate when I met my next-door neighbor, who was from the island in Micronesia that my dad and mom, my sister and I lived. My dad ran a hotel that her grandfather owned some of the land for. Of all the places to be — in Fort Polk — on the same street at the same time.
“I was blessed to find a little core of friends who were similar in age, so it worked out.
“One thing was the fact that you can’t put anything in pen on a calendar anymore. Everything has to be in pencil. Finding out that you can plan all you want, but you really have to hope that the pencil turns into pen.
“They could get called in at night if something happened in their unit, and the higher you are up, the more you are in there to support whatever needed to happen. My husband’s retirement year, they actually sent him to Germany for half of it. That was really the biggest thing, I think. I would look at things and say, ‘This just doesn’t make sense,’ and he would say, ‘Look, our motto is hurry up and wait.’”
From Fort Polk, Paul was sent to Korea for a year. He was planning to retire after that but was offered a promotion and wound up coming to Fort Hood, where he retired last October as a master sergeant with 24 years’ service.
Selena, meanwhile, is busy, busy these days running her own web-design business, Hauoli-Socially Inspired, a social media strategy company that helps online business owners.
“I love technology, and I love any technology that helps you grow your business,” she said. “I have so many people who ask me, ‘How do I do this? How do I change my website out? How do I find a domain? What do I use to make presentations?’
“Hauoli in Hawaiian means happiness, and it kind of represents my Hawaiian culture.”
Along with that company, Selena also partners with friend, Anna Larson, who is a copywriter, to help entrepreneurs. Both work with the Association of Military Spouse Entrepreneurs (AMSE), described as an organization that “connects military spouse entrepreneurs with the tools and resources needed to become successful in launching and growing their businesses.”
For information on their services, visit these websites: thehauoli.com or annaandselena.com.
Looking back at her time as a military spouse, Selena says that while it was shorter in duration than a lot of others, the impact on her life is something hard to measure. She misses Hawaii, but goes back once or twice a year, and keeps in touch regularly with the folks back home.
“I think I’m the only one in the family — it’s so embarrassing — who is the most non-Hawaiian Hawaiian,” she said, laughing. “I’m scared of the ocean because I believe Jaws is just waiting for me to dip my toes in there. But it’s still really important to me to feel connected to my home. Sadly, it is so expensive now. The average single-family home is about $1.2 million. That’s the average.
“My house (here) is a seventh of that. I could never afford the house that I have here in Hawaii. So I’m grateful for FaceTime and video conferencing apps. I talk to my grandma — she’s 94 years old — and we chat all the time. Or my cousins; my nieces and nephews. I have clients in Hawaii, too, so I still feel I’m part of something there.
“It’s funny … you never say, ‘I want to marry someone in the military, so I can leave my family and friends and everything.’
“I remember a moment when we were dating and I was driving to his house, and I was saying, ‘I need to decide if I’m jumping in all the way, because I know what that means. Eventually we’re going to have to decide if we’re going to take it further and move on from just being dating people to something more serious.’ We were older, and we didn’t want to date for five years.
“When I weighed my options and thought about what would life look like without him, I was just so terribly saddened, I couldn’t imagine it. So I said, ‘All right, here we go. Things are about to change.’
“It really has been wonderful. Getting to run my own business — I could never have imagined that — getting to be with someone that I absolutely love. Getting my daughter an opportunity to experience things that I don’t know if we could have, had we stayed in Hawaii, because financially it would not have been as easy for us to travel as much as we have. We’re going to England in March.
“There’s so much adventure and opportunity that we’ve taken because of this life. It’s been a blessing.”
