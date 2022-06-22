SEABROOK — Head down to Seabrook this weekend for a platterful of fresh Gulf Coast seafood and a frosty beverage while enjoying a waterfront view aboard Barge 295, billed as “the only floating bar in Texas that’s located on a barge.”
Grab a seat on either the upper level or lower level bar and patio, watch the sailing ships out on Clear Lake, and order from a wide selection of beers and spirits with a specialty in local Texas distilleries and breweries, along with a menu that ranges from burgers and steaks to a bowl of gumbo, oysters on the half shell, shrimp and tacos.
Live bands perform most days, so musical entertainment is also included.
A sampling of the menu here includes:
Rocky’s oysters, with grilled shrimp, spinach, bacon and cream cheese; Oysters Castillo, with bacon, American cheese, sliced jalapeño, and mozzarella; char-grilled oysters with butter, parmesan cheese, and lemon-butter sauce on the side; chips and salsa; chips and queso; boudin balls; fried green tomatoes on a bed of cilantro-lime slaw topped with blackened shrimp, remoulade and parmesan cheese; nachos; quesadillas; wings; barge chicken sandwich; fried shrimp; and crispy popcorn shrimp in sweet and spicy boom-boom sauce.
Barge 295 is located at 2613 1/2 Nasa Parkway in Seabrook, about 35 miles north of Galveston along Interstate 45. Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Sunday.
Go to barge295venue.com for more information.
Speaking of NASA, how about a visit to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s Space Center Houston, just up the road along Nasa Parkway and home of the famed Apollo Mission Control Center and the world’s only Space Shuttle replica.
All kinds of historic space exhibits and film presentations await visitors to the center, including such things as:
Mission Mars: Experience a virtual Martian sunset; climb into a simulated Orion capsule and feel the texture of the red planet’s rock cliffs; find out what it takes to travel to Mars and how many people may live there in the next few decades; learn about the goals NASA hopes to achieve in exploring Mars, and what the planet can teach us about Earth and the universe; touch an actual Mars rock and see a collection of other rare meteorites.
Independence Plaza: Visitors can enter the shuttle replica Independence, mounted atop the original NASA 905 shuttle carrier aircraft, and then explore the giant plane. This is the only shuttle mounted on an SCA that allows the public to go inside. NASA 905 carried space shuttles 223 times and totaled 11,017 flight hours over 42 years.
Artemis Exhibit: For the first time in more than 50 years, NASA’s Artemis program aims to return humans to the moon by 2025. This interactive exhibit includes cutting-edge space technology and offers the opportunity to explore the program and get answers to questions from NASA engineers and astronauts.
Spacesuit collections: Featuring Judy Resnik’s T-38 flight suit. On June 28, 1978, Resnik was chosen as part of NASA’s first astronaut class to include women.
She became the second American woman and first Jewish-American to enter space as a mission specialist aboard the maiden voyage of the shuttle Discovery on Aug. 30, 1984. Tragically, her second trip into orbit was aboard the ill-fated Challenger mission, in which the shuttle exploded shortly after takeoff. The flight suit on display is the last NASA garment she wore before the explosion.
Another historical spacesuit in the collection comes from Sally K. Ride, who became the first American woman in space on June 18, 1983.
Following her time as an astronaut, Dr. Ride pursued a longtime passion for motivating girls and young women to seek science, math, engineering and technology (STEM) careers.
Starship Gallery: Home to multiple flown spacecraft and other treasured artifacts that follow the progression of human space exploration. See the Apollo 17 Command Module, a full-size Skylab training module, and even touch a moon rock.
For more information on visiting the NASA Space Center Houston, go to spacecenter.org.
