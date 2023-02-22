HOUSTON — Hitch up those jeans, iron and press that button-down shirt and get ready for what is billed as “the biggest rodeo and livestock exhibition in the world” at NRG Park in Houston, home of the NFL Texans football team.
Running from Feb. 28 through March 19, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo — also known as RodeoHouston — attracts more than two million visitors each year to enjoy its long list of attractions and activities that includes professional cowboys and cowgirls competing nightly for total prize money of $2.17 million in bull riding, bronc and bareback riding, steer wrestling, roping, barrel racing, chuckwagon racing and more.
Along with the rodeo action, this extravaganza that dates back to 1931 also includes a carnival, livestock show, world championship barbecue cookoff, parade, trail rides and concerts every night.
This year, the concert lineup includes such stars as Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley, Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, Machine Gun Kelly, Kenny Chesney, New Kids on the Block and Brooks and Dunn.
Carnival admission is included with the purchase of an NRG Park Admission ticket or a Rodeo/Concert Ticket. NRG Park Admission ticket sales end at 9:30 p.m. each day. In addition to the carnival, NRG Park Admission tickets allow visitors access to NRG Arena and NRG Center. A Rodeo/Concert ticket allows access to the same areas as a Grounds Pass, plus NRG Stadium for the rodeo and concert performance.
Armed Forces Appreciation Day is Wednesday, March 1, when Brooks and Dunn are the scheduled concert headliner. Along with encouraging visitors to dress in red, white and blue to honor the troops, free NRG Park admission (which does not include rodeo and concert) is to be offered to the following:
Actively serving military members in uniform and with a current military ID, plus four of their family members.
Spouses of actively serving military members currently deployed with a dependent ID, plus four of their family members.
Admission provided at the NRG Park entrances on Armed Forces Appreciation Day only (rodeo tickets sold separately).
If you head down to Houston along U.S. 190/Highway 36, the drive takes you through the small but well-known town of Brenham, home of Blue Bell Ice Cream and a place the cows reportedly think is heaven.
According to www.bluebell.com, the legendary ice cream business started on a hot summer day in 1907 when a group of area businessmen in Brenham decided to establish a creamery to make butter from excess cream brought in by the farmers. A few years later:
“The creamery began making ice cream and delivering it to neighbors by horse and wagon. It was in 1930 that the company changed its name to Blue Bell Creameries after the native Texas bluebell wildflower. Butter was produced until 1958 when Blue Bell began to focus full time on making ice cream.”
Prior to the 1980s, Blue Bell was only available within the state of Texas, and now is sold in only a portion of the country’s supermarkets, but still ranks as one of the best selling ice creams nationwide.
Self-guided tours of the Blue Bell Museum are available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and visitors can stop in at The Ice Cream Parlor for a scoop or two from a wide selection of popular flavors. For more information, visit the Blue Bell website.
Just a short drive from Brenham toward Navasota, history buffs can explore Washington-on-the-Brazos, a state historic site along the Brazos River also known as “the birthplace of Texas,” where state delegates gathered on March 1, 1836, for a convention to formally declare intentions to separate from Mexico and form the new Republic of Texas. The delegates adopted the Texas Declaration of Independence and signed it on March 2, also known as Texas Independence Day.
After the fall of the Alamo at San Antonio that same month, Gen. Sam Houston and an estimated 800 Texans defeated Mexican leader Santa Anna and 1,500 of his men at the famed Battle of San Jacinto, near LaPorte and Galveston Bay, a victory that helped ensure success of the struggle for independence.
John Clark is a longtime contributor to the Fort Hood Herald and a former teacher with the Copperas Cove Independent School District.
