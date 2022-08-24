TOPSEY — Go on safari right here in central Texas from the comfort and safety of your car or pickup at Topsey Exotic Ranch, a 350-acre drive-through facility that features a unique collection of exotics animals from all over the world.

Get up close and personal with more than 50 different species of wildlife including camels, zebras, kangaroos, ostriches, buffalo, emus, peacocks and plenty more as you meander along the three-mile loop through the property that is located just north of Copperas Cove.

