TOPSEY — Go on safari right here in central Texas from the comfort and safety of your car or pickup at Topsey Exotic Ranch, a 350-acre drive-through facility that features a unique collection of exotics animals from all over the world.
Get up close and personal with more than 50 different species of wildlife including camels, zebras, kangaroos, ostriches, buffalo, emus, peacocks and plenty more as you meander along the three-mile loop through the property that is located just north of Copperas Cove.
Visitors must remain in their vehicle at all times as they drive pathways through the ranch, and although the animals — which also include deer, antelope, cows, birds, donkeys, rabbits, pigs, horses, reptiles and more — are considered wild, officials say most are tame enough to be fed by hand, but only from inside the vehicle.
Only approved feed, available at admissions for $1 a bag, is permitted. Outside food is not allowed.
The ranch has three main sections: The Safari, the Walkaround and the Petting Zoo.
The Safari generally takes 45 minutes to an hour-and-a-half to drive through, and visitors may travel through as many times as they wish at no additional charge. The Walkaround is home to animals that are housed in enclosures: Squirrel monkeys, lemurs, bobcats, macaws, kangaroos and more. The Petting Zoo contains a variety of sheep and goat species.
T-shirts, magnets, stuffed animals and toys are available at the Gift Shop.
For safety reasons, all vehicles driving through the facility, such as jeeps, must have secure doors and “high-profile” vehicles are not allowed. Speed limit is 5 mph, and in case of an emergency, the signal for help is flashing lights and honking the horn.
Guests may ride in the back of a truck, but they must be riding in the back prior to entering the Safari section and be committed to staying there for the entire ride through the ranch.
No outside animals are allowed, regardless of size, breed or classification.
Located at the intersection of FM 1113 and FM 580, the ranch was established in 1981 and opened to the public in July 1988. Daily operating hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April through September, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. October through March. GPS directions to Topsey Ranch can be sketchy, so officials recommend calling 254-547-3700 for directions.
Drinks and snacks are available inside the Gift Shop and guests are welcome to bring their own food and drinks, as well. There are three picnic areas available.
Meanwhile, on the way home from Topsey, you will not be sorry if you make a stop at The Doghouse restaurant in Lampasas.
This simple little down home joint on Key Avenue offers a selection of some of the tastiest hot dogs anywhere around. Try the classic combo of two dogs with chili, mustard and onions alongside a batch of fries and a drink for $7.
Make sure you grab some napkins.
For three dollars more, order up a specialty combo with two Frito pie dogs (chili, cheese, Fritos, mustard, onions), fries and a drink, or a couple of French onion dogs (chili, French onion dips, chives, paprika), fries and a drink. The Mountain Man includes six dogs, fries and a drink, and the Family Pack gives 12 dogs, three fries and four drinks for $25.
Dress up any of those orders with extra ingredients that include cheese, slaw, kraut, onion, jalapeno, chili and sweet relish.
A dozen dogs is $15 and a half-dozen is $9.
Other items on the menu include a Philly cheesesteak and juicy burgers, homemade biscuits and gravy for breakfast, along with eggs, bacon, sausage and French toast.
Have a great weekend, y’all.
