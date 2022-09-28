FREDERICKSBURG — One of the Lone Star State’s most historic and treasured national attractions sits a little over 100 miles southeast of Killeen-Fort Hood, offering thousands of visitors each year a chance to explore its hiking trails, tall tales and legends.

Enchanted Rock is a 640-acre pink granite dome that rises 425 feet above the ground and also stretches another 62 miles beneath the surface near the town of Fredericksburg.

