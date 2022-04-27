COLORADO BEND STATE PARK — Sparkling springs, cascading waterfalls, camping, hiking, fishing, mountain biking, swimming, paddling, birding, and guided tours are all waiting at Colorado Bend State Park, about 60 miles west of Killeen-Fort Hood and 30 miles west of Lampasas.
One of the best-kept secrets in central Texas, this Texas Parks and Wildlife facility includes 5,328 acres of wooded parkland, with one of its many outstanding features being Gorman Falls, a 70-foot, spring-fed waterfall described as one of the prettiest in the state.
This park also offers 35 miles of hiking and biking trails, which vary in terrain and difficulty for both casual hikers and bikers, and the more adventurous type.
Spicewood Springs offers some of the finest natural swimming spots in the region, along with six miles of Colorado River frontage for fishing, swimming, or a nice, leisurely kayak paddle. Rentals are available.
No fishing license is required to cast a line for some of the river’s bass, and there is a fish-cleaning station for guests to use.
Daily entrance fee for the park is $5 for adults and free for children 12 and under.
For more information, including camping reservations, go to tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/colorado-bend.
On the way to the park, stop for a bite and maybe even a little live music at Bend General Store, near the park entrance.
This long standing restaurant, grocery store, bait and tackle shop, gift shop and live music venue now owned by Temple native Bret Cali is consistently packed on weekends by folks from throughout central Texas coming to hear a variety of local talent, up-and-coming bands and established performers.
Such names as Gary P. Nunn, Chris Duarte, Terry McBride, Carolyn Wonderland, Augie Meyers, Spicewood Blues Connection, Zac Wilkerson, Chris Reeves and lots more have played at the Bend.
Along with its supply store and growing live music scene, the Bend is well-known for outstanding food and drink, with a menu that includes such things as half-pound hamburgers, fried chicken sandwich, crispy chicken wrap, thin or thick crust gourmet pizzas, loaded waffle fries, breakfast sandwich, chicken and waffles and all-you-can-eat catfish on Friday night.
Visit the Bend’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bendgeneralstore/ for more information.
While you are in the Lampasas area, consider heading out to 1902 U.S. Highway 281 for a look and photo opportunity at the World’s Largest Spur, measuring 10.33 m (33 feet, 10.75 inches) tall, 6.44 m (21 feet, 1.5 inches) long and 2.65 m (8 feet, 8.52 inches) wide. This Guinness Book of World Records entry was commissioned by businesswoman Leah Caruthers as a tourist attraction and built by ironsmith Waylon Dobbs. Remember to visit the Rusty Spur Gift Shop for a postcard or souvenir.
No trip to Lampasas would be complete without stopping for a burger and fries at Storm’s Drive-in Restaurant, 201 N. Key Ave., the main thoroughfare through town.
Storm’s has been around since 1950 when IraDell and J.B. Storm opened the first of three burger joints in Lampasas. Another is in Burnet and one in Hamilton. According to the website, one of the drive-in’s more famous customers back in the day was none other than Elvis Presley, who visited regularly when he was stationed at Fort Hood in 1958.
IraDell Storm was quoted as saying:
“It was quite a thrill to see him come driving up in his Cadillac. I waited on him two or three times. He was fond of our burgers and strawberry shakes.”
Along with burgers, cheeseburgers, French fries, and onion rings, Storm’s menu includes such things as Frito pie, hot dogs and chili dogs, sausage wrap, burritos, nachos, steak fingers, shrimp, catfish, steak sandwich, egg sandwich, bacon sandwich, ham sandwich, fish sandwich, grilled cheese, fried okra, sweet potato fries, cole slaw, stuffed cheese peppers, fried cheese sticks, fried mushrooms, fried pickle chips, old-fashioned malts and shakes, frosted Coke, root beer float, hot chocolate, sundaes, soft serve cones and cups, hot fried pies and banana splits.
