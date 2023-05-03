AUSTIN – The capital city of Texas is known for a lot of things: Live music, the University of Texas, Barton Springs, Mount Bonnell, South Congress shopping and restaurants, 6th Street nightlife and … bat watching parties.
Yes, indeed.
Bat watching.
To be more specific, Mexican free-tailed bats.
More than a million of the cute and creepy little creatures live underneath the famed Ann W. Richards Congress Avenue bridge that spans Lady Bird Lake near downtown, just an hour’s drive from Killeen-Fort Hood, down Interstate 35.
From March to October, this largest urban bat colony in North America emerges nightly beginning at dusk from their home underneath the bridge for the nightly feed. No, not blood, but moths, beetles, flies, dragonflies, wasps, ants and other insects. Tens of thousands of people gather on and around the bridge each year to watch the thick clouds of hungry bats rise in swirling waves and start to fill the sky around 20 minutes before sundown.
The best viewing site is on top of the bridge itself, along the east-side walkway. A hillside below may be a little more “kid-friendly,” with families spreading out blankets and sometimes picnicking while they wait for the show to begin.
For the more adventurous, kayak and canoe rentals, some including guided tours, are available for bat-viewing from the water. Some nearby bars and restaurants also offer nice vantage points for watching the bats.
According to Bat Conservation International, when the bridge was rebuilt in 1980, the new construction inadvertently included crevices underneath that provided an excellent roosting place for bats, which had already been living there for some time, but soon began moving in by the thousands.
The best predictor of spectacular showings is hot, dry weather, and when bat pups are learning to fly in late July.
A few miles down the road in Round Rock is another place for bat watching. Nearly half a million bats can be seen emerging from a location close to the intersection of Interstate 35 and McNeil. Bring a blanket and something to protect yourself from possible falling guano (bat poop). Free parking is available near the site.
According to www.austinbats.org, proper bat watching etiquette includes: No shining white lights on emerging bats; no loud noises (clapping, yelling, musical instruments) within 100 feet of the bridge; no drones within 20 feet of emerging columns (collisions kill bats and disable drones); no capturing or handling bats.
Recommended safety precautions include:
Never try to handle bats. Those that may be easily handled are likely sick. If a downed bat is spotted at the bridge, call Austin Bat Refuge.
Free-tailed bats are gentle animals that rarely bite except in self defense if handled.
No visitor has ever been attacked or contracted a disease from the bats.
Be aware that poison ivy should be carefully avoided along the riverbank, especially at the southeast end of the bridge.
For more information on the Austin bats, go to www.austintexas.org.
After the free show, the city’s 2nd Street shopping district is nearby, and about a mile down the road is the famed Barton Springs in Zilker Park, where you can grab a night time swim in the three-acre, spring-fed pool that maintains a year-round water temperature of 68-70 degrees.
There are a number of excellent restaurants in the area, as well, including the Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill at 303 Red River St. The dinner menu here features such items as Moonshine corn dog shrimp, crispy calamari, street corn queso, cathead biscuits, honey hot wings, fried green tomatoes, chicken fried steak, chicken and waffles, green chile macaroni, seared rainbow trout, creole shrimp and grits, pimento cheeseburger, meatloaf sandwich, beyond veggie burger, banana cream pudding, peanut butter mousse pie, bread pudding, chocolate mason jar and more.
Happy trails.
John Clark is a longtime contributor to the Fort Hood Herald and a former teacher with the Copperas Cove Independent School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.