GEORGETOWN — Head down the highway this weekend to historic Georgetown for the 2022 Troubadour Festival, a true Texas experience that celebrates not only the traveling singer-songwriter but the great taste of Lone Star State barbecue.
This unique event is scheduled from noon to 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Garey Park, a former 525-acre ranch located along the South San Gabriel River at 6450 Ranch to Market Road 2243.
Along with co-headliners, the Josh Abbott Band and Flatland Cavalry, the festival includes more than 40 of the top barbecue outfits from all across the state, including such notables as:
Black’s Barbecue and Kreuz Market of Lockhart, known as the “Barbecue Capital of Texas”; Rossler’s Blue Cord Barbecue of Killeen; Brett’s Backyard Bar-B-Que of Rockdale; Brisket Country of Georgetown; Dozier’s BBQ of Fulshear; Hays County BBQ of San Marcos; Guess Family BBQ of Waco; Eaker BBQ of Fredericksburg; JQs Tex Mex BBQ of Houston; Blood Bros. BBQ of Bellaire; LJ’s BBQ of Brenham; Rollin Smoke BBQ of Austin; Smokey Joe’s BBQ of Dallas; Smoke-A-Holics BBQ of Fort Worth; and many more.
Other scheduled musical entertainment includes William Clark Green, John Baumann, Jacob Stelly, The Panhandlers, Slade Coulter, Parker Ryan and Jordan Nix.
Troubadour Festival is an outdoors, rain or shine event for all ages, with kids 10 and under admitted free of charge. Parents should keep in mind that alcohol is served.
Anyone with a Troubadour VIP ticket or Troubadour Music & BBQ ticket will have access to samples from all the participating barbecue joints during the festival until 4 p.m. It’s up to each restaurant to decide what they will sample at the event, but guests can expect nothing but top-notch eats.
For information on tickets, go to www.troubadourfestival.com.
No weapons of any kind are allowed on site, including pocket knives. These items will be confiscated and not returned. All bags, purses, chairs, etc. will be searched upon entry by festival security. No pets of any kind, except documented service animals. Emotional support animals are not recognized as service animals by the ADA and therefore not allowed. No outside food or drinks of any kind.
Festival-goers are allowed to bring one empty, refillable plastic water bottle, or an empty CamelBak water container. Metal or hard-sided water bottles are not allowed. Blankets and basic camping chairs may be used, except inside the standing room-only areas in front of the stage.
Hats and rain gear are allowed, but no umbrellas. Sunscreen and bug spray is recommended and basic cameras may be used (no professional cameras). Strollers and small bags are OK, but no backpacks and no umbrella strollers.
Other prohibited items include illegal substances, weapons of any kind, any kind of glass, bicycles, scooters, ATVs, fireworks, coolers, drones, computers, professional recording equipment, tents, lasers or laser pointers, walkie-talkies, wagons, chains and chain wallets, flyers and promotional items.
Georgetown, established in 1848, is a 45-minute drive from Killeen-Fort Hood south along State Highway 195 through Florence to Interstate 35.
While you are in town, be sure and have a look at the historic downtown district. At one time, the city’s vast assortment of Victorian retail buildings were covered with stucco, aluminum siding, brick, and multiple layers of paint. An effort began to enhance the downtown’s architectural heritage, and rehabilitation programs were initiated. By 1984, 40 makeovers were completed and Georgetown was named a national Main Street City in 1997. Today, the town known as the “Red Poppy Capital of Texas” is home to three National Register Historic Districts, centered around the Williamson County Courthouse.
Five blocks north of the downtown square is Blue Hole Park, where a scenic lagoon is surrounded by limestone bluffs, picnic areas, restrooms and wading areas. Admission to the park is free, and free parking is available at the corner of 3rd Street and Rock Street in the parking lot or the parking garage.
Be aware that getting into the water is “at your own risk,” as the city does not monitor water flow or bacteria levels. Jumping from the cliffs is not permitted.
