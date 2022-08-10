TEMPLE — Less than 30 miles east of Killeen-Fort Hood is a growing city that for a long time was a bitter rival of the city of Killeen — some say that rivalry continues fairly strong today — and Temple provides a nice assortment of attractions and activities perfect for a quick family getaway.
The Hot Summer Sounds concert series just completed its annual run but coming up this weekend is the downtown Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the City Hall west parking lot on Main Street. Bring some sunscreen and support local vendors showcasing hand-made, baked, and homegrown goods.
Have lunch at one of the downtown district’s many restaurants that offer everything from fine dining to burgers, hot dogs, pizza, sushi and Mexican food.
For a little Irish fare, take a look at O’Brien’s Pub at 11 E. Central Ave. in the downtown area, where the menu includes Wisconsin cheese curds, beer-battered mushrooms, onion rings, shepherd’s pie, bangers and mash, fish ‘n chips and a wide range of draft and bottled beers. Not only that, O’Brien’s is a hotspot for live music, along with Green Door on Second, Corkys Wine & Beer Bar, Fire Base Brewing Co. and a number of other places.
Known as the “Wildflower Capital of Texas,” Temple was founded in 1881 as a railroad town, and named after Bernard Moore Temple, a civil engineer and former surveyor with the Gulf, Colorado and Santa Fe Railway Company.
Accordingly, one of the city’s proudest attractions is the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum at 315 W. Ave. B. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the museum offers free admission with I.D. to active-duty military personnel and their families, including National Guard and Reserve.
Housed in the restored 1907 Moody, Gulf, Colorado and Santa Fe Depot, the museum is a must-see for train fans and aficionados, with its fascinating collection of artifacts and displays that help highlight Temple’s growth from a quick whistle-stop to a city of 82,000 and growing. Visitors will find extensive sets of photographs, timetables, engineering drawings, maps and books.
Guests can also climb aboard and ring the bell on an actual 1921 Pacific Type Baldwin steam locomotive, and explore the sleepers, a boxcar and three cabooses.
To beat the heat, how about a trip over to South Temple Community Park and Lions Junction Family Water Park and its three-story water slides, lazy river, splash zones, splash pad, swimming pool with diving board, aqua climb wall, lounge areas and snack shack concession stand.
The water park is open from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Admission price for non-Temple residents is $8 for adults; $6 for children 3 to 17; $6 for seniors 50 and up; free for ages 2 and under.
In keeping with the railroad theme, Temple also has Whistle Stop Park at 58 S. 11th Street, where the kids (and the kids at heart) can swing, slide, climb a rope bridge or climbing wall and sit on a bench watching a train pass by on the nearby tracks. Enjoy a family picnic in one of the shaded areas.
And don’t forget Pepper Creek Hike and Bike Trail, which stretches more than a mile on the western edge of town beginning at State Highway 36 and heading south through a wooded area along the western bank of Pepper Creek. At the south end, the paved trail connects to the FM 2305 trail, a four-mile route east and west.
Both hikers and cyclists enjoy this trail and its pedestrian bridges and unique water features. Get some fresh air, relax with nature or have a quiet picnic. Parking is available at the Scott and White west campus along North Kegley Road between FM 2305 and Airport Road (State Highway 53), next to the hospital parking lot.
