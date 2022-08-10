TEMPLE — Less than 30 miles east of Killeen-Fort Hood is a growing city that for a long time was a bitter rival of the city of Killeen — some say that rivalry continues fairly strong today — and Temple provides a nice assortment of attractions and activities perfect for a quick family getaway.

The Hot Summer Sounds concert series just completed its annual run but coming up this weekend is the downtown Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the City Hall west parking lot on Main Street. Bring some sunscreen and support local vendors showcasing hand-made, baked, and homegrown goods.

