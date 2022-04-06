PORT ARANSAS — Head down south this weekend for one of the finest shows on sand at Port Aransas’ annual Texas SandFest, a three-day native sand sculpture competition featuring professional and amateur artists who create stunning displays on the beach, along with live music, children’s activities, arts and crafts, clothing, jewelry, furniture, souvenirs, food and a lot more.
What began in 1997 as a small local event has grown into an internationally recognized showcase that draws tens of thousands of people from throughout the world each year to Port Aransas, affectionately known as Port A, about a four-and-a-half hour drive from Killeen-Fort Hood and home to 18 miles of shoreline and wide, sandy beaches along the Gulf of Mexico.
Gates open rain or shine at 9 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Among the most popular attractions each day is Lesson Mountain, where kids of all ages learn to build sandcastles and other works of art in the sand.
Face painting and balloon animals is offered by Joy Arrington, a popular children’s entertainer from Port A.
Right across from Lesson Mountain, be sure and reel in a visit to Catch Co.’s Bassmobile, a 40-foot toy hauler that was re-designed as a largemouth bass and offers a range of fun activities, including coloring, magnetic fishing, knot tying, a casting lane and corn hole.
Finding something good to eat should not be a problem, with this lineup of food trucks and vendors:
Baffin Bay Seafood — fried shrimp, fried black drum, fried redfish, fried oysters, French fries, onion rings, bottled water.
Cajun Eats and Sweet — jambalaya and boudin.
Carrie’s Grill and Treats — funnel cakes, fried Oreos, fried Snickers, Italian ice, nachos, Frito pie, chili cheese fries, hamburgers, hot dogs and drinks.
Chick-Fil-A Saratoga — Chick-Fil-A sandwiches, spicy sandwiches, waffle chips, cookies, fudge brownies, market salads, southwest salads and chicken wraps, canned Coke and Sprite, sweet tea and lemonade.
Da Spot — tacos, big burritos, sopes, flautas, loaded nachos, shrimp, chicken strips, quesadillas, loaded fries, aguas frescas (lemonade, strawberry lemonade, cucumber lime, horchata).
Granny’s Tamales — tamales, chips and salsa, soda.
Kona Ice — shaved ice.
Pecos Pete’s Soda — natural tea and soda.
Roger Westmoreland Concessions — burgers, hot dogs, nachos, fries, corn dogs, cheese on a stick, funnel cakes, fresh-squeezed lemonade, soft drinks, bottled water.
Stir Soda Shoppe — fresh fruit, candy, cookies, snacks.
Texas Twister Drink — specialty drink made with oranges, lemons and limes, shaken up with a secret recipe and ice.
Folding chairs, strollers, kiddie pull wagons, motorized disability scooters and wheelchairs are allowed, along with well-behaved dogs on a leash. Texas SandFest reserves the right to remove any dog from the festival grounds. Remember dogs can dehydrate quickly at the beach, so bring water for them.
Things not allowed at the festival include: Outside alcohol (there are beer and wine tents), ice chests, coolers, skateboards, bicycles, pop-up tents, shelters, drones or other remote flying devices.
There are a number of rental accommodations within a mile or two of the festival, but they fill up quickly so reservations are recommended. RV parking and camping are available, although reservations are not available.
Two parking lots are available near SandFest and a free shuttle service is offered from various locations. Tickets are available on-line or at the gate. Beach parking permits are also available.
For more information, go to texassandfest.org.
A portion of proceeds from SandFest benefit a number of local organizations, including the Port Aransas Art Center, Rotary Club, Community Theater and the Helping Hands Food Pantry.
Besides SandFest, Port Aransas — known as the “Fishing Capital of Texas” — offers fishing for redfish, speckled trout, flounder, red snapper, mahi mahi, tuna, sailfish, black drum, sheepshead, marlin, tarpon, mackerel, tobai, groupers, amberjack, shark and more on offshore charters, surf fishing and pier fishing.
Don’t forget the sunscreen!
