BEMOWO PISKIE, Poland — NATO enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battle Group Poland, “The Tip of the Spear,” held a hand over/take over ceremony between the outgoing 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment (3-8 CAV), 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division (3/1 ABCT) “Warhorse Battalion” and the incoming 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment (1-9 CAV), 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team (2 ABCT), 1st Cavalry Division (1 CD) “Headhunter Battalion” on Feb. 2, 2023.

The hand over/take over ceremony acknowledges the achievements of the outgoing 3-8 CAV, 3/1 ABCT while welcoming the new leadership of the 1-9 CAV, 2 ABCT, 1 CD.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.