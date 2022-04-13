National Guard and military Reserves were treated to a backyard barbecue with music by the Isaac Jacob Band at North Fort Hood last Sunday. The barbecue was meant as a show of thanks to units from military branches who are deployed from, and welcomed back to, Fort Hood. The communities in and around the north side of the base have worked with a variety of groups to show their appreciation to the “citizen soldiers” who inhabit Fort Hood for a time during their service.
“Ladies, gentlemen, warriors and patriots, good afternoon,” Lt. Col. Ed A. Escobedo, deputy commanding officer of 120th Infantry Brigade, Division West, said in his opening remarks.
“Let me take this opportunity to thank III Corps, Garrison, FMWR, DPTMS, CRDAMC,MOB Support Brigade and 120 leaders for making this concert happen,” Escobedo went on to thank the Gatesville community leaders for their unwavering support of the troops.
“This concert is Fort Hood’s and Gatesville’s way of showing their love and appreciation for what you do in service to our great nation.”
Escobedo also thanked the organizations and individuals who helpd bring the event to fruition.
“There was lots of prayer put into this program,” Chaplain Maj. John Monahan, 120th Infantry Brigade, said as he addressed the crowd that gathered for the evening.
“It’s been in the works for a long time. And, you are men and women of action, men and women who are givers,” Monahan said.
Following his prayer, Monahan introduced John Henderson and Garrett George, founders of a unique ministry called Legacy Homestead dedicated to helping service members and their families. Their many programs include outdoor connections and equine therapy.
“We are so grateful to them for their service,” said Diana Fincher, one of the chief civilian organizers of the event. Fincher, a Gatesville council woman, has worked on this ministry since 2012.
“It was a God thing,” Fincher said. “Several of the churches in our community felt so appreciative of the soldier population, which is always coming and going, at Fort Hood North.”
Fincher praised the work of the North Fort Hood Ministries who helped organize the first events 10 years ago.
Escobedo was the key coordinator on the Army side for the event. Cpt. Steven Wesolowski from the First Army Division West worked diligently to assist.
“This event is a combined effort between North Fort Hood, local community partnerships and the Army’s MWR (Morale, Welfare and Recreation),” Wesolowski said.
Hansel Delgadillo, Regional Program Manager for the American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces, and several volunteers manned a table which offered personal care items and other free items for service personnel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.