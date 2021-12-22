HARKER HEIGHTS – Retired U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class Walter Hooks still remembers the first of many Christmases he spent away from home as he served around the world during his 20 years’ military service.
“Yeah, it sucked,” said Hooks, a resident of Harker Heights. “I went home during boot camp, but then when I was in school in Great Lakes, I was away from home and couldn’t get back for Christmas. I remember the base being kind of empty; eating in the almost-empty chow hall.
“I wasn’t upset. Just, you know … missing home; missing family. I called my mom and she wanted me home, of course. I just tried to stay busy. One of the things I did a lot when I was in the Navy was go to the gym and work out or play basketball. Well, during the holidays, the gym closes, so you can’t even do that.”
The son of an Air Force veteran who was born at King’s Daughters Hospital in Temple, Hooks almost did not get into the Navy due to problems with his high school transcripts and a discrepancy in the number of credits he had earned.
He worked for a while, including a stint as a custodian for the Killeen school district, and finally earned his high school diploma when he was 23. A couple months later, he was off to Navy boot camp in San Diego. Trained as an interior communications electrician, his first duty station was Yokosuka, Japan.
In 1993, he found himself headed across the world to join the fight in the Persian Gulf. It was the first of multiple combat deployments.
“We did interdictions for the sanctions,” Hooks said. “We would board ships – vessel boarding seize and search teams – and look for contraband and stuff like that. Make sure they had what they were supposed to have on board and didn’t have what they weren’t supposed to have on there.
“It was pretty dangerous. A lot of them old ships … you had to be careful where you walked. You could get cut, or fall through the deck or something like that, or run into somebody that was trying to shoot you. I’ve been in fire situations; knocked against the wall by an explosion … the biggest issue that Navy personnel has is what we call ‘fighting the ship.’
“Floods, fires, and things like that. It’s really easy for things to catch on fire. Anything from chemical fires to helicopter crashes. Luckily, we never had that issue, other than receiving some (gun) fire from a fast ship that we were chasing. But nobody got hurt.”
Along with multiple combat tours, Hooks also missed multiple Christmas get-togethers back home with the family.
“When I wasn’t away on deployment, I was in school,” he said. “In fact, I did more time in school than I did on deployment, so I missed the majority of holidays at home.
“I remember one Christmas I was in Australia and a family invited me to their house for Christmas. I went to Australia four different times, and whenever we pulled into port – I won’t say all the time but a lot of the time – there would be (local) people there waiting for us. They had a thing where you throw your hat down and whoever catches it, they end up being your sponsor or something like that. They take you and show you around.
“This family that took me home … they were very, very nice. The way they celebrate over there is a little different. They didn’t have a tree, but they decorated. The music was different, and it wasn’t a turkey and dressing type deal. They had steaks and stuff like that.
“One of them gave me an Australian snow globe, and a shirt that said something about, ‘I came all the way here and all I got was this T-shirt.’”
Now fully retired, Hooks is active in his church, Christian House of Prayer, and is a member of a veterans’ outreach and support group at the Vet Center in Harker Heights. He enjoys community service, as he feels his life has been blessed, and so the divorced father of one wants to return the favor by helping others.
He is thankful this holiday season for the little things and offers the following words of advice to any and all military personnel who find themselves away from home this year for Christmas.
“Just try to keep your spirits up by getting involved in different things, whether it’s in the command or volunteer things that you can do … community service. That helps get your mind off of it,” Hooks said.
“For me, I’m thankful to be at home. Thankful that there is a semblance of peace around the world. That there’s isn’t a bunch of chaos going on right now. I’m most grateful for peace.”
