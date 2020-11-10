The Fort Hood Chapter of Heroes on the Water will hold a kayak fishing event Saturday at Yowell Ranch in Killeen.
Founded in 2007, Heroes on the Water provides kayak fishing trips for active-duty military, veterans, first responders, and their families.
The events are designed to allow them to decompress from the stresses associated with the rigors of military life and any traumatic events through kayak fishing.
This year, the nonprofit organization has made the front line workers and their family members a priority because of the war against the pandemic.
Heroes on the Water events take place at local bodies of water, some public and some private, and are affectionately referred to as ecotherapy sessions.
Heroes can reflect in solitude or reconnect in groups with their fellow paddlers as they learn kayaking and fishing basics.
No experience or equipment is required; Heroes on the Water provides everything free of charge, and kayak fishing is adaptive to those with disabilities.
To register for the event visit https://tinyurl.com/y38rqncl.
Those wishing to volunteer at this event, or donate to the Fort Hood chapter contact Frank Aguilar at 254-630-6440 or by email at ft.hoodtx@heroesonthewater.org
