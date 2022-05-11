VERNON — Rodeo fans are in for a treat the next two weekends with a pair of long-standing professional cowboy contests on tap at the 60th annual Tops in Texas exhibition in Jacksonville, followed by the 76th annual Santa Rosa Roundup in Vernon.
Buckle up and grab your boots, jeans and cowboy hat for the May 12-14 Tops in Texas PRCA rodeo that features non-stop action beginning at 7 p.m. each day at the Jacksonville Rodeo Arena on Mulberry Street.
Along with the usual lineup of Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association bull riding, saddle broncs, steer wrestling, calf roping, bareback riding and barrel racing, this event’s world-champion specialty acts have entertained crowds for years. This year, PRCA rodeo clown John Harrison will be featured.
The rodeo is sponsored and staged by the Jacksonville Lions Club and Jacksonville Riders Club volunteers. Proceeds benefit local charities.
On Friday night, the Cody Wayne Band will immediately follow the rodeo. Admission to the concert comes with a rodeo ticket, and tickets will also be available at the gate. Bring a lawn chair.
Jacksonville is 185 miles northeast of Killeen-Fort Hood and about 60 miles southeast of Longview.
For more information, visit the rodeo website at www.topsintexasrodeo.com and the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TopsInTexasRodeo.
While you are in the area, consider a visit to Cherokee Trace Drive-Thru Safari, a 300-acre nature preserve nestled in the East Texas piney woods, about 12 miles east of town. Take a self-guided drive and watch more than two dozen exotic and endangered species of wildlife roaming through an open habitat similar to their native territory.
Among the animals you may see are African-crested porcupines, alligator, Axis deer, bison, Blackbuck, Dromedary camel, Fallow deer, emu, Highland cattle, Khaki Campbell, Lechwe, llama, miniature donkey, Nigerian dwarf goat, African Watusi, red deer, Nilgai, red kangaroo, rhea, Rocky Mountain elk, Rouen, Sika, water buffalo, wildebeest, yah, zebra, zebu and more.
Park rules include staying inside your vehicle at all times and keeping the doors closed. Pets are not allowed. Remove flags, balls or other objects from the outside of your vehicle for the safety of the animals. Stay on the roads. Follow the arrow route signs. Do not pet or touch animals; they may bite, spit or kick. Pull to the side of the road when stopping. Allow other vehicles to pass. Speed limit 10 mph. No alcohol allowed on this property. No coach buses, RVs, trailers, motorcycles or ATVs.
The park is open now from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $18.95 for adults; $13.95 for ages 3-12; and $16.95 for ages 65 and older.
Go to www.cherokeetrace.com for more information.
Meanwhile, next weekend in Vernon, a little over 300 miles north of Killeen-Fort Hood, and 190 miles northwest of Dallas is the May 18-21 Santa Rosa Roundup and Parade at the historic Santa Rosa Rodeo Grounds on Highway 283 South.
This event features the iconic Santa Rosa Palomino Club opening the show each night with their legendary drills on horseback, carrying flags that represent the great state of Texas and the United States.
Professional cowboys and clowns compete in the traditional rodeo events and entertainment, and live country music and dancing follows the rodeo on Friday and Saturday at the nearby Horse Palace.
For more information, go to www.visitvernontx.com/events/santa-rosa-roundup-parade or www.facebook.com/SantaRosaRoundup.
While you are visiting Vernon, how about a nice steak at Three Hearts Steakhouse, 1722 Pease Street. A quick look at the online menu includes:
Fried mushrooms, spicy fried pickles, Texas toothpicks, grilled steak salad, grilled chicken salad, crispy chicken salad, half-pound burger, Santa Rosa burger, kickin’ chicken sandwich, BLT, ribeye steak, sirloin steak, chicken fried steak, chicken fried chicken, hand-breaded shrimp, shrimp scampi skewers, grilled salmon, blackened catfish, mashed potatoes, baked potato, sauteed green beans, French fries, curly fries, red beans, sodas, pink lemonade, sweet and unsweet tea and beer in frozen mugs and pitchers.
