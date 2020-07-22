Does it seem as though we are no longer in a cyclical routine of monotonous work and pleasure? Does it seem that we are constantly being confronted and rerouted with the unknown? Do we find ourselves recalibrating every move?
As we all sit at the edge of our seats, the determination for our children to return to public school hangs in the balance. To send our kids to school, or not? That is the question. Some parents believe their children to be self-sufficient enough to handle and prioritize assignments for an entire school year. So, due to dual-working-family homes, and the concerns for safety of exposure to the virus, some parents are choosing to keep their kids home. Other parents may not have a choice as they are a single-parent home. Some may be trying to plan, strategize and organize time around their schedules to balance working and homeschooling children. The dynamics of how each home will decide what will best suit their family and exercise their parental rights and personal concerns will vary. In addition, some counties are not leaving the choice to parents but are requiring students to return. While others are requiring that all schooling remain online through virtual lessons.
It is a very unsettling and unpredictable time for all of us right now. We are each taking every precautionary measure to ensure the safety of our children, families and homes. We can avoid public areas, practice social distancing, minimize gathering in social groups and most importantly, practice proper hand hygiene and wear our masks.
If this virus has taught us one thing, it is that no matter how much we as humans try to control, we can’t control it all. The virus has shown that it will attack any person, at any given moment, without any warning.
How do we know that we as individuals, let alone our children and family members, will be asymptomatic carriers or symptomatic carriers? One family member could be a carrier and not even show signs, and yet another will show signs and take the effects much harder or differently.
It’s an odd position we are all in, and we can all argue our stance, argue how we see things and that our way makes more sense, or we can hope we are doing all we can to comply with regulations, protect our families and try to live as normal as possible (whatever that means for each us). There is just a point that some of us may have to come to terms with that we are doing the best we can with what we have and what works for our family is this or that.
We are living in an era that everyone wants to be an influencer, create impact, take a stance and have their voice heard. This is how we draw in the masses. However, we are each walking through this unknown and unfamiliar time on different paths.
We should all respect one another’s choices as to what we deem necessary and most suitable for our home and personal lives. Teachers, working parents, single parents, scared parents, concerned parents, resilient parents, focused parents, we all see the situation differently.
Isn’t it interesting that a structured system that once attracted the masses of school systems and workers to follow at one accord to a standardized way of teaching is now nearly being dismantled? It is simply through the unknown factor of the virus and its way of attack. It has created this new environment of letting each of us evaluate, and even reevaluate our lives. Whether that is our purpose, our positions, our attitude and beliefs, our values or our time. I wonder if that is simply what we are all to be taking in at this point — going deeper within ourselves and discovering more than what the surface finds appealing. Breaking routines and cycles and finding our innate consciences, tendencies, desires and needs. Whatever that is for each of us, may we seek wholeheartedly beyond the cycle of routine and discover more than what we may have been robbing ourselves of all along.
