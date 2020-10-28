Allison Calik, a founder of the Facebook group Military Spouse Coalition, participated Oct. 21 at an awareness event at Fort Hood Street and Rancier Avenue in Killeen, near Fort Hood’s east gate.
Calik said the purpose of the event was to bring attention to the case of Army Pvt. Richard Halliday, a member of the 1st Armored Division, who was stationed at Fort Bliss near El Paso and has been reported missing, last having reported contact with his parents on July 23. Calik, whose husband is stationed at Fort Hood, said she plans to host a weekly rally, and that the Military Spouse Coalition is dedicated to helping military families find missing members.
“He’s basically in the same boat,” Calik said, referencing the similarities between Halliday and Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen, the Fort Hood solider who was found murdered last summer. “The military should be notifying the families right away, and they’re not.”
Anyone with information on Halliday is asked to contact 941-677-0060.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.