Babies born at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center:
Oct. 8
A daughter, Blakely Kay, to Kayla and John Fight, 1st Cavalry Division.
Oct. 11
A son, Ryder Glenn, to Drew and Aaron Hunter, 1st Cavalry Division.
Oct. 12
A son, Roy Rowdy, to Erin and Austin Phipps.
Oct. 20
A son, Marcus Anthony B, to Dianne and Howard Hill, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade.
Oct. 23
A daughter, Serena Leni, to Prescilla and Timothy Stanton, 1st Cavalry Division.
Oct. 25
A daughter, Ophelia Elora, to Billie and Dennis Brown Jr., 1st Cavalry Division.
Oct. 28
A son, Camdyn Jayden, to Chermaine and Christian Gray.
Compiled by David A. Bryant
