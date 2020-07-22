Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center
June 11
- A daughter, Karissa Roshae, to Amaranta and Kenneth Allison, 1st Cavalry Division.
June 18
- A son, Malakai Shawn, to Madison and Kaleb Petry, 1st Cavalry Division.
June 19
A daughter, Mariah Jade, to Olivia and Emanuel Minor.
June 20
- A son, Marcus Rhett, to Briley and Orville Nelson, 3rd Cavalry Regiment.
- A son, Gideon Isaac Bayon, to Zara and Bayon Trye, 3rd Cavalry Regiment.
- A son, Murphy Edward, to Peyton and Timothy Edge, 1st Cavalry Division.
- A daughter, Therese Marie, to Mari and Devin Price, 1st Cavalry Division.
- A daughter, Viviana Gonzalez, to Nancy and Darren Phouphayly, 1st Cavalry Division.
June 21
- A son, Aryen Levi, to Asia Porter and Robert Roach.
- A son, Montegus Antwan III, to Aliya and Montegus Lowe Jr., 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade.
June 22
- A daughter, Zaeleigh Rena, to Taylor and Jonathan Guerrero, 3rd Cavalry Regiment.
June 23
- A son, Jason Philip, to Jessica and Samuel Busche, 3rd Cavalry Regiment.
June 24
- A son, Carson Giddeon, to Danielle and Spencer Burnham, 1st Cavalry Division.
- A son, Benjamin Thomas, to Savanna and Christopher Bowick Jr.
June 25
- A son, Jafaar Monroe, to Iesha and Jerome Smalls Jr.
- A son, Senica Quan Brown-Malone, to Vy and Eric Brown-Malone Jr., 1st Cavalry Division.
June 26
- A daughter, Marie James, to Heather and Steven Munding, 1st Cavalry Division.
- A daughter, Kinsley Faith, to Danielle and Jeremy Gifford, 1st Cavalry Division.
June 27
- A son, Hiram Antonio Casas Jr., to Stephanie and Hiram Casas.
- A daughter, Aubree Amiah Ann, to Destany and Shoquan Allen.
June 29
- A daughter, Paislee Raelynn, to Alisa and Samuel Walker, 1st Cavalry Division.
June 30
- A son, Jonah Kaleb, to Kyrsten and Shyquis Wright, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade.
July 1
- A son, Benjamin James, to Gladys and Nathaniel Tafoya, 1st Cavalry Division.
July 2
- A daughter, Kori Chrislynn, to Rosie and Javonte Collins, 36th Engineer Brigade.
July 3
- A daughter, Camila Serenity, to Stephanie and Sinue Diazdeleon, 1st Cavalry Division.
- A daughter, Eliana Jayleen, to Irai and Nerys Molina, 89th Military Police Brigade.
July 5
- A son, Krystopher Ares, to Carrie and Bryan Owens, III Corps.
- A daughter, Madeline Sofia, to Selena and Nickalous Korbut, 1st Medical Brigade.
- A son, Ashton Wyatt, to Shawnee and Austin Skinner.
July 11
- A daughter, Rivers Jo, to Christine and Cody Washington, 3rd Cavalry Regiment.
July 14
- A son, Kayden Troy, to Ashley and Isaac Mills, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command.
- A daughter, Bristol Lynn, to Kelsea and Levi Gonnion, 1st Cavalry Division.
Compiled by David A. Bryant
