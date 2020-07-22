HARKER HEIGHTS — The Military Child Education Coalition announced a change in its board of directors, with retired Navy Adm. Cecil D. Haney replacing retired Air Force Gen. William M. Fraser III as chair. Haney assumed his position on Friday.
During his four years as chair, Fraser played a key role in the growth of MCEC as a global nonprofit focused exclusively on the well-being and needs of America’s approximately four million military and veteran-connected children, specifically in the areas of academic opportunity and excellence, school transition support and developmental needs.
Fraser is a proven strategic leader and highly decorated officer who served as one of nine Combatant Commanders as well as the Air Force Vice Chief of Staff. During 40 years of service, he held a variety of command and staff positions. He has led large-scale, diverse, global organizations where he earned a stellar reputation as a motivational leader, strategic thinker and change agent who delivered solutions to complex challenges. He continued his lifetime of service to this country and its military by serving as chair of the MCEC board.
“We can’t thank General Fraser enough for his years of dedicated, faithful and selfless service, to MCEC and our country,” said Dr. Becky Porter, MCEC president and CEO. “He provided invaluable counsel during the CEO transition of the organization. His leadership, guidance and, above all, commitment to children, is deeply appreciated.”
Haney commanded the U.S. Strategic Command and the U.S. Pacific Fleet. A four-star admiral with 38 years of distinguished military service, Haney had the opportunity to lead large organizations, develop and execute strategic and operational plans, manage substantial budgets, interface with political and international leaders and facilitate teamwork and training. His deep experience collaborating with government, commercial and international entities alongside academic, research and development organizations will ensure strong leadership and guidance to MCEC and its mission. He now serves on the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Board of Managers, the Naval Studies Board, the Senior Advisory Council for Aerospace’s Center for Space Policy and Strategy, the Board of Directors for General Dynamics Corporation, Systems Planning and Analysis Inc., and the Center for New American Security. Working for the Institute for Defense Analysis, he also serves as a mentor for the Bush Fellows Research Study Team.
“On behalf of our board of directors and the entire MCEC community, I want to extend a hearty welcome to Admiral Haney. The entire team is excited about the selection of such an esteemed leader,” Porter said.
John Ballantyne, MCEC senior vice president and chief operating officer said, “His years of service and experience in diverse command and leadership positions will bring benefits to MCEC as an organization and to the military and veteran-connected children we serve.”
The Military Child Education Coalition serves the children of those who serve us all and encourages efforts that strengthen our military children and ensure opportunities for their quality education.
