Leaving 1

House Creek Elementary School second graders in teacher Adrian White’s class show off the cards and letters they created for a classmate who is moving to Korea.

 COURTESY | COPPERAS COVE ISD

COPPERAS COVE — No family has a military permanent change of station move on its Christmas list, but the break in semesters for school-age children provide the opportunity for the Army to move families to avoid missing instructional time. No one knows this better than the students at House Creek Elementary. At Copperas Cove Independent School District, 46.71% of the students are military connected, according to the Texas Education Agency. At House Creek, the student population is comprised of more than 65% military students, the highest military student population in the district.

Many students experience grief during the holidays, which become the Season of Leaving instead of the Season of Giving. School counselor Amy Simpson said that due to the amount of time students spend with each other, they truly do become like family.

