“You asked, we listened. You want the best medical care, and you want it when you need it. Your Community Based Medical Home and primary care clinic at the main hospital are now your ‘go to’ urgent care centers with a renewed commitment to see you when you’re ill or injured,” Col. Richard Malish, commander, announced to beneficiaries during a recent virtual Town Hall.
All the CBMHs and primary care clinics such as Pediatrics, Internal Medicine and Family Medicine are now providing same-day or walk-in appointments for acutely ill or injured patients.
The medical homes and primary care clinics have changed the way they manage appointments — better accessing their patients’ medical needs and maximizing virtual health assets in the delivery of health care. This allows the medical homes and clinics to deliver care more efficiently, plus makes the medical teams more accessible, which translates into a better patient experience and better health.
With the addition of acute and urgent care, the medical homes and clinics truly are now full-service care centers delivering care through virtual, traditional and walk-in appointments. Some of the services provided at all the Darnall medical homes and clinics include routine and follow-up care, COVID-19 testing, preventive care screenings and vaccines.
Beneficiaries can still expect the same patient-centered, trusted care they’ve always received, Malish stated, and now they will notice an immediate benefit from the more personalized and proactive approach in managing their health care needs.
